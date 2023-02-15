Back in 2021 at The Game Awards, we got a pretty surprising announcement - that Quantic Dream, best known for Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, was working on a new Star Wars game.

It had a flashy trailer but very little detail to go with it, so we've dug around to find all the details that are out there at the moment about this story-driven game. Read on to find out more.

Star Wars Eclipse trailer

The first trailer for Eclipse is a really interesting slice of world-building, showing us a number of vibrant and intriguing scenes, and you can check it out below.

For now, this is the only trailer we've had, so we'll hang tight and add any more footage that comes out to this article for you.

Star Wars Eclipse doesn't have a release date attached to it at the moment - which is typical of a game unveiled with an entirely CGI trailer, as it was.

Rumours about the game's timeline suggest that we won't see it until 2024 or 2025, and while Quantic Dream has said that the game is progressing according to schedule, that doesn't mean it's going to come out any time soon.

Quantic Dream

Star Wars Eclipse platforms

Eclipse hasn't actually had its platforms confirmed, but it's widely expected to be coming to what used to be next-gen hardware, but is now very much current-gen - the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will likely be its console homes.

It should also arrive on PC in due course, but we would be hugely surprised if it made it to the Switch given how far from release it still is.

Star Wars Eclipse story

Quantic Dream's games tend to have one big thing in common - branching storylines. That's confirmed to be returning for Eclipse, meaning you'll make a long series of choices that should affect how its story unfolds.

Quantic Dream

The game is apparently multi-character, too, so much like Heavy Rain and Detroit we'll be swapping between different viewpoints and learning about the story from multiple angles.

We know that the game is set during the High Republic, a period of prosperity that predates the prequel films in the Star Wars universe, although that doesn't mean it'll be free of evil.

The majority of the game's cast should be new characters, but a brief glimpse of Yoda in the first trailer suggests that we will be able to interact with one of the universe's most famed Jedi.

Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream has said that we will encounter new species and new planets, which sounds refreshing, with the game seemingly focussing on a major threat to the Outer Rim.

Star Wars Eclipse gameplay

Where we're much more in the dark about Star Wars Eclipse is on the gameplay side - we're assuming that it'll play much like Quantic Dreams' other games, but that's not guaranteed.

If we're right, though, it would mean third-person gameplay that largely revolves around quick-time events to complete tasks and actions, interspersed with lengthy dialogue trees.

Reports have speculated that the game will have a more action-centric flavour that might see it cut back on those quick-time events to allow for more fun gameplay, but until we hear more from the developers or see some gameplay, speculation is all it can be.

