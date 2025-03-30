Summary Split-screen was Apple's original multitasking solution for iPads, but I don't think it's the best.

Stage Manager offers more window control, easier app switching, and support for up to four apps at once.

If you've got an external monitor and an M-series iPad, you can build a multi-screen workstation.

Like a lot of people, I was doubtful when Apple first introduced Stage Manager to iPads. The company had delayed bringing any kind of multitasking to iPads for years, and when it did, it could never seem to get it right. It felt awkward, and options kept changing. Indeed, some people would say that iPadOS still isn't where it needs to be. It's hard to disagree with that. I've long supported the idea that iPads should function more like a Mac or Windows machine, even if that means de-emphasizing the touch interface that makes them unique.

I'm here to argue, though, that Stage Manager is the best form of iPad multitasking to date. At this point, it's good enough for both casual users and people who want to get serious work done on a tablet. In fact, it's probably best suited to the workstation crew, at least under the right conditions. The real question may be whether Apple has plans to take things even farther in iPadOS 19 and beyond. I'm skeptical on that front, given that Apple seems hellbent on prioritizing the iPhone and its Vision headsets, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.

Why split-screen multitasking is a terrible, no-good thing

Apple's awkward first attempt

Split-screen remains the default multitasking interface on every iPad, and honestly, I'm not sure why that is anymore. It was the first solution Apple came up with, and it shows.

The one serious advantage of split-screen is window size. Apps automatically fill up the full vertical space in this view, which is potentially very useful given that many iPads have an 11-inch display, making every pixel count. Some models are smaller still, and unfortunately, Apple won't even let you use Stage Manager on anything that isn't an iPad Air or Pro. Never mind the fact that the 2025 base iPad is also an 11-inch model, and equipped with an A16 processor -- in theory, far more powerful than the A12Z chip in my 2020 iPad Pro.

My first issue is that, effectively, you're limited to running two apps at a time, ignoring any videos running picture-in-picture. Yes, you can temporarily bring in a third app using Slide Over -- but this obscures one of your original windows, so it's mostly useful for simple apps you want to check on periodically or copy data from. You can't, for instance, keep a real-time Bluesky feed going while still using Safari and Google Docs .

I'm also not a fan of how quickly you can switch the apps you're multitasking with. It's not the biggest hassle in the world, but the cleanest way of doing it is to close one of the apps you're using (via the triple-dot menu), swipe from the bottom of the screen to open the Dock, then open the App Library and drag a new app into place. This definitely feels like a compromise solution, though to Apple's credit, split-screen does at least support swapping between existing app pairs using the App Switcher view (launched swiping up to the middle of the screen, pausing, then releasing).

Some people do seem to adore split-screen, especially if they have a keyboard they can use to trigger a Slide Over app at will. Personally, though, I find the system a bit cumbersome, and I don't think it takes advantage of what iPads are capable of, particularly if you have a 13-inch iPad or an external monitor.