Those left wanting Stadia can at least take something else for a spin instead.

Google Stadia might be dead and buried but that doesn't mean that the world of streaming games went with it. There are other options, and Amazon's Luna service is keen to make the best of the situation.

While Google Stadia was one of the bigger streaming options, the likes of Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now are other options. The latter is already starting to email potential customers with Ubisoft sending trials out to previous Stadia players. Now, Amazon's getting in on the act.

As 9to5Google reports, Amazon is offering new customers the chance to take Luna+ for a spin for two whole months. That subscription would normally come with a just a seven-day trial, but right now Amazon is pulling out all the stops to try and get customers in the door.

Once that trial ends, you'll be charged $9.99 per month if you choose to stick with the subscription.

You might want to as well - you'll get access to more than 200 games as part of that subscription and Amazon Prime customers also get a list of free games that are only available to them, too. On top of that, Ubisoft gamers will be able to also stream any game that they already own on PC which, as the report notes, could well include anything that you previously bought on Stadia and were given by Ubisoft as a result of its closure.

The bad news? Well, Luna is only available in the United States right now and you need to have one of a handful of devices to play. Those include the Fire TV, while playing via the web and mobile apps is also an option for those who don't have an Amazon streaming device handy.

Google killed off Stadia in January, leaving many gamers and developers stuck. Whether Luna can replace Stadia or not remains to be seen, but at least people can now judge that for themselves without having to pay a penny to do it.