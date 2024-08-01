Key Takeaways Season 2 of Squid Game premieres Dec 26 on Netflix

Christmas has come early: The release date for the new series of the hugely popular Netflix show Squid Game has been announced. More than three years since the show first burst onto the scene, the second season of Squid Game will premiere on December 26 this year, meaning we only have a few months left to wait for the next installment.

The news was published by Netflix along with a letter from the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also indicates that Season 3 will be coming in 2025, and will be the final season of the show.

Squid Game Season 2 continues to follow Player 456

More Squid Game challenges are on the way

A huge part of the success of Season 1 of Squid Game was watching Player 456 and the other contestants taking part in the Squid Game challenges. Indeed, the games were so popular that Netflix produced a real-life version of Squid Game which is definitely worth a watch, if only for the woman who immediately regrets squatting during the game of Red Light, Green Light.

It has been confirmed that Player 456 will once again be forced to take part in the deadly games.

The good news is that it has been confirmed that Player 456 will once again be forced to take part in the deadly games. The Season 2 synopsis explains that Gi-hun uses his new-found wealth to try to find the people responsible for the game, including the mysterious Front Man, who's shocking identity was revealed at the end of Season 1. Gi-hun starts by searching for the man he met in the subway at the very start of Season 1. However, he soon learns that in order to destroy the evil game, he'll need to play it once again.

Squid Game Season 3 is also confirmed

Season 3 will land in 2025 and will be the last

There's currently less information about what will happen in Season 3. The only information so far is that Season 3 will continue the confrontation between Gi-hun and Front Man, with Hwang Dong-hyuk's letter stating that "the fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3."

This confirms that Squid Game will end with Season 3, with no plans for any further seasons of the show beyond this point. The good news is that we should get a satisfying conclusion to the show, unlike many Netflix series that have the plug pulled on them before their story arc ever reaches the end. With all three seasons having been given the green light (no pun intended) by Netflix, we will be spared the pain of having the story left hanging in the air without a proper ending.

There's currently no release date for Season 3, but it's confirmed that the final season will be arriving in 2025.

Many familiar faces will reappear in Season 2

Old faces will appear alongside new characters

Alongside Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, some other characters from Season 1 of Squid Game will also return for Season 2. Lee Byung-hun will return as Front Man, the leader of the masked workers who run the games. Gong Yoo will also return as the Recruiter, the man who invited Gi-hun to take part in the deadly contest.

Plenty of new faces are being added to the mix. Some confirmed names for Season 2 include Lee David (The Fortress), Yim Si-wan (Unclocked), Park Gyu-young (Celebrity, Sweet Home), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory), and Kang Ha-nuel (Love Reset). As yet, there's no information about their roles, but it's highly likely that at least some of them will be taking part in the next installment of the contest, alongside Player 456.