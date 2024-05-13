Spring has always been a time for renewal, with many people jumping on the spring-cleaning bandwagon. But what about something a bit more fun than deep cleaning appliances and wiping down every square inch of your home?

This spring, why not refresh your home with some stylish new smart lighting. Whether you've already got your home outfitted with smart appliances and tech, or you don't even own a smart bulb, adding a smart lamp is a fun way to add a new aesthetic and function.

By adding smart lighting to your home, you can personalise your lighting in ways that go far beyond any dimmer switch or coloured light bulb could ever do. Smart lighting is also more than just a fun aesthetic choice - it also allows you to automate your lights, control them remotely, and can make lighting your home fun and interactive.

By incorporating smart light fixtures, such as one of Govee's floor lamps, you can elevate your aesthetic while bringing your lighting into the new modern era of smart homes.

What can smart lighting add to your home?

When it comes to smart lighting, convenience and personalisation are the name of the game. Smart lighting makes your life easier and is an essential addition to anyone who's turning their house into a smart home. Smart lighting boasts helpful features such as voice and app control, timers and schedules, plus it offers customisable colours and brightness, and more.

The more advanced smart lighting systems can even sync up to your music or television, connect to other smart lighting, and use interconnected sensors. If you want to augment your home lighting with the most current capabilities and functions, smart-home brand Govee is your answer.

Meet Govee, the smart-lighting experts

Image: Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been innovating in the smart-home market with its creative lighting solutions and cutting-edge technology. Govee truly believes that lights can be fun, and embraces that mantra in its impressive lineup of products.

Whether you're a gamer looking to illuminate and decorate your space in a way that matches your vibe, or you're a home-decor lover who wants to elevate the ambience in your home, Govee has something for you.

Not all smart lighting is created equal. Govee leverages its advanced technology to display a spectrum of premium lighting effects: Colours are purer and more vibrant, lighting effects are softer, and the features are boundless.

Govee launched its first floor lamp in 2021 and has since expanded its offering with more diverse models with even more features that cater to a wider range of needs and preferences.

Which Govee floor lamp is the right fit for you?

Image: Govee

It all started with the original Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp and has now expanded to a series of five products - ranging from entry-level to high end - including the newly launched Govee Floor Lamp Pro. Read on to see which lamp suits your needs, budget, and aesthetic.

For the smart-lighting newbie: Govee Smart Corner Floor Lamp

If you're new to smart lighting, there's no better place to start than with the affordable, feature-rich Govee Smart Corner Floor Lamp. At just $99, this lamp is the ideal starting point for anyone who is beginning to turn their house into a smart home. The sleek, minimalist Smart Corner Floor Lamp comes in silver or black. In terms of features, you'll enjoy:

Music mode, which makes your lights move in time with the mood of your music

Hands-free voice control

Govee's innovative RGBICWW technology, which delivers a stunning kaleidoscope of colours, including a range of white tones from warm to cool

Smart app control and timer functionality

28 preset scene modes and DIY mode for ultimate personalisation

Buy the Govee Smart Corner Floor Lamp on Amazon.

For the home-decor enthusiast: Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp

The Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp marked the brand's foray into the lighting market. This tried-and-true favourite Govee product is an advanced, user-friendly lamp that can integrate seamlessly into any existing smart home. The Lyra has a similar minimalist design as the Smart Corner Floor Lamp, but with a sturdier, silver base, giving it a more futuristic, modern look.

The ultra-slim design still fits easily into small spaces and makes a stunning addition to gaming rooms or, even better, with two flanking your TV screen.

The Lyra features everything you would expect - app and voice control, reactive music modes, Govee's cutting-edge RGBICWW technology, preset scenes, and DIY mode - and more. With 16+ million colours, 6 different music modes, and more than 64 preset lighting effects, the potential for creativity and personalisation is endless.

Buy the Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp on Amazon.

For the smart-home aficionado: Govee Floor Lamp 2

The newly released Govee Floor Lamp 2 is a stunning, Matter-compatible (yes, you read that right!), 60-inch-tall lamp with an upgraded modern design. The Floor Lamp 2 takes Govee's popular Lyra model and elevates its look and features for a more sophisticated aesthetic and experience.

The post and lamp base can be customised with different lighting effects for even more personalisation, plus, the Floor Lamp 2 has even brighter settings thanks to additional light beads.

Buy the Govee Floor Lamp 2 on Amazon.

For the entertainer: Govee Cylinder Floor Lamp

The ultra modern Govee Cylinder Floor Lamp is a playful choice for anyone who loves to entertain. The unique, streamlined design - featuring a 15-inch, 360-degree cylindrical lamp head - is sure to be a conversation starter.

The Cylinder Floor Lamp is the perfect party accessory, syncing with your music to deliver an engaging light show, and offering more than 64 preset scenes, plus DIY mode for personalising your lighting effects.

With the Cylinder Floor Lamp, you'll enjoy more convenient features such as hands-free voice control, app control, and more customisations on the Govee Home App.

Buy the Govee Cylinder Floor Lamp on Amazon.

For the tech enthusiast: Govee Floor Lamp Pro

The Govee Floor Lamp Pro is the brand's new flagship product and latest release in its lineup of high-tech smart-lighting floor lamps. This cutting-edge design offers the most sophisticated tech that Govee has and is sure to please the tech lovers who only want the best for their smart homes.

Its 5.6-foot-tall design and 300-degree rotation give you more flexibility when lighting your space, allowing you to illuminate larger areas with ease.

The Floor Lamp Pro boasts the highest level of brightness of the Govee floor lamp series, and also features more than 81 thoughtfully designed preset scene modes.

The most notable upgrade in the Floor Lamp Pro is its built-in speaker at the base, offering classic Bluetooth compatibility, but also ambient-noise effects that pair with preset lighting features. This feature really ups the ambience when you can enjoy lighting effects that are specifically paired with sounds to set the mood.

If you're committed to building a seamless and sophisticated smart home, the Govee Floor Lamp Pro is

Buy the Govee Floor Lamp Pro on Amazon.

More lighting options from Govee

Image: Govee

If you like Govee's smart floor lamps, you'll love their extended lineup of products, including lighting strips, outdoor lights, gaming lights, smart appliances, and more. Check out which Govee products could augment your home-lighting experience and help you turn your house into a beautiful, functional smart home.