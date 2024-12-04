Key Takeaways Spotify Wrapped 2024 has dropped, and you can check out it on the Spotify mobile app now.

There is a new AI Podcast feature, and a Music Evolution segment this year that shows your different musical phases throughout the year.

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify, followed by The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Spotify listeners: this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here and available now.

To access your Spotify Wrapped, head over to the Spotify app on your phone. As long as your app is up-to-date, you should see the option to view your Spotify Wrapped right on the app’s homepage. Check out our guide here if you need help updating your Spotify app.

This year's Spotify Wrapped includes fresh new ways to review your year. There's a new segment called Music Evolution which reveals how your taste and moods in music have evolved throughout the year. Your Wrapped will show you up to three musical phases, and the time of year you listened to them. A playlist based on your Music Evolution is also generated by Wrapped, so you can reflect more closely on the musical journey you have taken in the past 12 months.

AI has come to Spotify Wrapped

You can now listen to an AI podcast about you

Spotify

Spotify Wrapped is a recap of your listening habits for the past year. The experience is completely tailored around you and includes fascinating tidbits about yourself, like your favorite genres, artists, and songs. Spotify has upped the ante this year by bringing AI to Spotify Wrapped too.

Available on the Wrapped page on the Spotify app, users can now listen to a "Your Wrapped AI Podcast" that gives you a personalized overview of your Wrapped delivered by two generative AI hosts. The feature is only available in English in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Sweden.

Another new feature is AI Playlist, which lets Spotify Premium users ask AI to generate a playlist based on their Wrapped results. You can enter prompts such as "my top 5 genres" or "artists similar to my top 5" and AI will create a personalized playlist for you.

Taylor Swift is the most-streamed artist this year

Wrapped tells you how long you listened to Spotify too

Spotify

To celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2024, the music streaming giant also revealed the top 10 most-streamed artists of the year. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift came in at #1, after a highly successful global Eras Tour concert series. After Swift was The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

My favorite statistic Spotify Wrapped spills the beans on, is how long you’ve listened to music the entire year. Mine was over 40,000 minutes, which put me in the top seven percent in the world. Additionally, if there is a song you've been listening to on repeat all year, Wrapped will let you know how many times you have listened to it and for how long. So, if you’ve had a song on repeat endlessly, you’re about to discover just how much you really blasted it.

If you’re looking for an easy way to listen to all your top beats, Spotify Wrapped will also generate a playlist with your top 100 songs of the year. Make sure to save this playlist, as it's fun to look back at in the future. Check out your Wrapped 2024 now on the Spotify app.