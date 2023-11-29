Key Takeaways Spotify Wrapped is back for 2023, offering music fans insights into their listening habits and the year's top songs, albums, and artists.

New features this year include a personalised character based on listening habits and a Sound Town feature that compares your listening to different cities.

Spotify Wrapped also reveals global top lists, including most streamed artists, songs, albums, and popular podcasts.

Music fans take note: Spotify Wrapped is back, bringing you all your favourite stats for your listening habits in 2023, as well as the low down on the biggest songs, albums, and artists on the popular music streaming service.

Spotify Wrapped has been a hugely popular feature since it first launched in 2016, to the extent that many other music streaming services now offer their own similar features, such as My Deezer Year and Apple Music Replay.

The latest edition of Spotify Wrapped has dropped, with some brand-new features for 2023. There's a new Me in 2023 feature that awards you one of 12 distinct characters based on your listening habits. For example, if you play all your albums from start to finish, you may be awarded the Hypnotist character, or if you always listened to the same type of music over and over, you might be awarded the Cyclops character.

There's also a new Sound Town feature that matches your listening habits to those of a city from around the world. You can find out if your listening is similar to people in Paris, New York, or Mexico City.

You can also listen to a mix of your top songs with commentary about your favourite artists, albums, songs, and more, from Spotify's AI DJ, although this is only available for a week. And this year you can also quickly add the songs from your Spotify Wrapped to a Spotify Blend, to quickly create a playlist of your favourite songs of the year with another Spotify user.

As well as being able to learn about your Spotify listening for the year, Spotify Wrapped also spills the beans on what the rest of the world has been listening to, as well. Here's what we've learned.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 worldwide top lists

These stats are based on Spotify's more than 574 million global users.

Most streamed artist

Spotify

The top five is as follows:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma

Most streamed songs

Spotify

The most popular songs of the year are:

Flowers - Miley Cyrus Kill Bill - SZA As It Was - Harry Styles Seven - Jung Jook (ft. Latto) Ella Baila Sole - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Most streamed albums

Spotify

The most popular albums in 2023 were:

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Midnights - Taylor Swift SOS - SZA Starboy - The Weeknd Manana Sera Bonito - Karol G

Most popular podcasts

Spotify

The most bingeworthy podcasts of 2023 on Spotify were:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Spotify Wrapped 2023 UK top lists

The following lists are based on the more than 10 million UK Spotify users.

Most streamed artist

The top five artists in the UK are:

Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd Arctic Monkeys Ed Sheeran

Most streamed songs

The most popular songs of the year in the UK are:

Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee Flowers - Miley Cyrus Kill Bill - SZA Boy's a Liar (Pt. 2) - PinkPantheress Escapism - 070 Shake

Most streamed albums

The most popular albums in the UK were:

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Midnights - Taylor Swift SOS - SZA Starboy - The Weeknd Manana Sera Bonito - Karol G

Most popular podcasts

The most streamed podcasts of 2023 by UK Spotify listeners were:

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell Call Her Daddy

Want to learn more about Spotify Wrapped 2023?

To learn more about the music the world has been streaming in 2023, check out Spotify's For The Record blog.