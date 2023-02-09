Spotify is rolling out a new feature that is built to help protect your recommendations from the songs that others might play on your account.

The Spotify recommendation engine is often cited as one of the main reasons people use the service ahead of the competition, like Apple Music. But while Spotify makes recommendations for new music based on the songs you listen to, that can be problematic. Especially if you aren't the only one listening.

One prime example that people have had to deal with for years, is kids. People whose kids listen to songs on repeat can very much impact the songs that are recommended in the future. Now, Spotify is working around that by introducing a new 'Exclude from your Taste Profile feature.

Spotify announced the new feature via a press release, saying that entire playlists can be excluded. "With the touch of a button, Exclude from your Taste Profile lets you keep selected playlists from being included in your Taste Profile and reduces the impact they have on your recommendations," the company said. " It allows you to tell Spotify which playlist you’d like to impact your recommendations less, tailoring Spotify’s personalization experience to your needs."

The new feature is rolling out on the web, desktop, iOS, and Android starting 9 February so you might not see it just yet - but rest assured, it's coming.

The addition of this new feature will be a huge deal for parents whose recommendations have been held hostage by their young children and no more will they see Baby Shark wreck their well-honed playlists. But should parents have a change of heart, Spotify does note that the whole thing can be turned off further down the line.

Now that Spotify has found an answer to an age-old problem, it's over to Apple, Google, Amazon, and others to follow suit. And the sooner they do it the better for all of us - and our recommendations.