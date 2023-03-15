Spotify subscribers can still look forward to the company launching HiFi streaming, the company has confirmed. But there is precious little information about when that will actually happen.

While Spotify announced its HiFi offering in February 2021 and promised it would be available in some countries that same year, we're still waiting for that to happen more than two years later. Now, there's more hinting that it could be on the horizon. Or maybe not. Nobody seems to know.

“We announced it, but then the industry changed for a bunch of reasons,” Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström said in an interview with The Verge. “We are going to do it, but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”

Since Spotify said that it would launch a HiFi plan we've seen the competition beat it to market. Apple Music offers lossless audio, as does Amazon Music and both are free additions to the existing subscriptions people already have.

Interestingly, The Verge reports that Spotify's technical work is done and dusted, or at least it's "largely complete." The report goes on to add that "the company has re-ingested its entire music catalog in lossless quality." What's more, Spotify employees are said to already be streaming music via the HiFi tier.

So what's the delay and why can't we all listen to the higher-quality streams that others already have access to? It's been suggested that the issue is pricing, with Spotify originally having planned on charging more for higher-quality streams. But with Apple Music and others doing the opposite and giving better quality offerings away for free, charging money is going to be difficult for Spotify.

For now, we're left in the dark as to what happens next. Söderström wouldn't be pushed any further than to say that Spotify HiFi "is coming at some point."