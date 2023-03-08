Spotify has today shared its big Home screen revamp, creating what appears to be a TikTok clone full of music, videos, and podcasts.

The new look Spotify is sure to take some getting used to, but the company believes that it will offer a new and dynamic interface that's specifically suited to mobile devices.

That redesign is supposed to help with deeper discovery and connections with artists, a blog post announcing the new look says. And co-president and CTO Gustav Söderström seems to be happy with what his team has come up with.

“The world today pulls us in a million different directions,” said Söderström. “So the most important thing we, at Spotify, can do for creators is to reduce the distance between their art and the people who love it . . . or who would love it as soon as they discovered it.”

The end result is that music, podcasts, shows, and audiobook previews will now all be just a tap away on the Home page, while a scroll up or down will reveal "short Canvas clips from tracks from some of your favorite genres." Spotify says that people will also be able to preview tracks from their favorite playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, New Music Friday, and RapCaviar.

Spotify hasn't yet confirmed exactly when this new look will be available, but you might already have it. The streamer says that it's already started to roll the new look out to Premium and Free users globally on iOS and Android. But that rollout isn't going to happen immediately. Instead, we're told to expect it to reach the masses in the "coming weeks and months."