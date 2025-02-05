There are several music streaming services worth checking out, such as Apple Music , YouTube Music, and Spotify . If you've been thinking about trying Spotify Premium , this new deal makes it the ideal time to give it a shot.

For a limited time, you can enjoy two months of Spotify Premium for free. After the two months are up, Spotify Premium costs $12 monthly. This offer is only available until February 17 and applies solely to the Individual Plan of Spotify Premium if you have never subscribed before.

Spotify Premium offers several benefits, including ad-free music listening, high-quality audio, and the ability to download songs for offline listening. You can check out the deal below.

Two months of Spotify Premium for free Premium Subscription $11.99 per month Free trial Yes Ad plans Free with Adds See more at Spotify

Is Spotify responding to Apple Music's latest offer?

Spotify last increased the price of Premium in 2024

This deal comes at an interesting time, as Apple just released a deal to get six months of Apple Music for $3 ahead of the Super Bowl. This deal from Spotify could be a response to Apple's deal to attract new users from those on the fence between the two services. Spotify's deal doesn't require users to pay anything upfront, and you can cancel it before the two months are up and not get charged $12 a month for Premium afterward.

One key advantage of Apple Music over Spotify is its price. Apple Music costs $11 a month, compared to Spotify Premium's $12 monthly rate. Spotify last increased the price of Premium in July of last year. Its Individual Plan jumped by one dollar to $12 a month, its Family Plan went up by three dollars to $20 a month, and its Duo Plan went up by two dollars to $17 a month.

If you've been using Spotify for a while and dealing with ads, this is a great way to try out Premium's features and free yourself from ads. Premium also includes 15 hours of audiobook listening every month, which is a nice way to get through your book backlog. Recently, Spotify reported its subscriber base grew by 11 percent in 2024. This limited-time deal for two months of Spotify Premium for free is available until February 17 to new subscribers.