Summary Some Spotify Premium users are experiencing ads despite paying for ad-free listening.

The issue appears to be a bug and not intentional, and is not limited to specific devices or operating systems.

Spotify has confirmed it is investigating the matter and is asking affected users to provide them any details they can.

​​​Spotify stands out as one of the leading music streaming apps in the world, with ad-free listening being one of the main advantages of its Premium subscription plan . However, for some paying users, this no longer seems to be the case.

According to reports on the Spotify Community forums, some Spotify Premium subscribers are experiencing ads on the service even though they are paying to avoid them. The issue appears to be a bug and not intentional. Spotify has confirmed it is investigating the matter and is asking affected users to share any details they can.

This issue is only affecting some Premium members and isn't widespread, nonetheless it is still frustrating to pay for ad-free listening only to be interrupted by an annoying ad out of nowhere.

Related I found a full streaming concert on Spotify and was pretty impressed Spotify is now home to a full-blown The Weeknd concert - here's what it's like streaming long-form video via the platform.

Several Spotify Premium plans appear to be affected

It's not just iOS and Android users having issues either

The problem is not confined to a specific device or operating system. Premium members on the Spotify Community forums report seeing ads on iOS, Android, the web, and smart home devices. Additionally, the issue does not seem related to the type of Premium subscription plan; members with Individual, Duo, and Family plans are all experiencing it.

"I get ads on Spotify with premium inbetween podcast episodes, it's happened on my Samsung s22 and pixel 7. If I skip it it just serves another, I don't pay $250 a year to listen to ads," one user wrote on the Spotify Community forums.

Some users are reporting having the issue while playing music from a playlist, while others are having it happen when they are listening to a podcast. Spotify is still actively investigating the problem, and is asking affected users to post on the community forums the following information: the make and model of their device, what they were listening to when it happened, and the timestamp it occurred at. Hopefully, Spotify is able to get to the bottom of this soon, as paying members shouldn't have to deal with this at all.