Spotify is rumored to developing a new subscription tier dubbed Music Pro. While unannounced, reports indicate that the new plan could incorporate an AI mixing tool for audio. It's claimed that by using this feature, subscribers to Music Pro could create their own custom mixes.

Last year, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek expressed that a lossless audio plan could be around the corner. Of course, this feature set is one of the most widely requested by Spotify's user base. However, it's believed that among Music Pro's support of lossless audio, Spotify could incorporate additional perks, such as AI-powered custom mixes.

Spotify Music Pro's AI remixes explained

Create your own custom mixes using different artists

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, sources claim that Spotify is developing a feature that can allow subscribers to "mix together songs from different artists.” While there are still a lot of unknowns, it's likely that you'll be able to select two or more tracks and splice them together automatically using Spotify's AI feature. The result could then be a seamless blend of the two tracks. However, it may also let users create a jarring mix, depending on the genres and artists put together. It's also believed that users may be able to slow down or speed up the audio.

If correct, this will be the latest AI tool to come from the company. Spotify has continually been investing in new feature sets that utilize AI in various ways. Spotify has been supporting AI features like AI Playlist, which creates personalized playlists. AI DJ is another feature leveraging AI to create commentary, similar to an authentic DJ.

Other Spotify Music Pro perks have been reported

For most, the anticipated feature will be lossless audio support

For many years, Spotify users have been clamoring for lossless audio support. In 2021, Spotify announced that a Hi-Fi subscription, featuring lossless audio support would be arriving. With this, subscribers would gain access to CD-quality music streams with a bitrate of 1411kbps (16bit/44.1kHz). As of 2024, code snippets pointing to the new Music Pro tiers were discovered.

On top of lossless audio support, Spotify is also supposedly testing a method to sell concert tickets through Music Pro. With a subscription, users may be able to gain access to presale tickets or exclusive seating benefits. It's believed that the company is discussing terms with multiple promoters, vendors, and music labels.