Spotify has long offered personalised music but soon it might get even better.

Personalisation has long been an important part of what Spotify has to offer, with curated playlists and customised mixes providing you with awesome listening experiences and the ability to discover new music too.

Now the company is seeking to make that experience even better with the integration of artificial intelligence into its system.

Spotify says that it is looking to harness the power of AI in new ways. While Microsoft is working on improving Bing with AI and ChatGPT is constantly making waves alongside OpenAI's Dalle-2 image generator, Spotify is doing things differently.

The plan is to offer an AI-powered DJ that learns your musical taste and serves up songs it thinks you'll love along with commentary around the tracks and artists you're listening to.

This new system uses a mix of Spotify's current music personalisation technology and generative AI from OpenAI to deliver songs picked just for you.

The AI will look back at your old favourites to find songs you used to love as well as your current listening habits to truly personalise your listening experience. It'll also improve its recommendations based on your feedback too, so will only get better over time.

Spotify is working to combine this AI technology with the knowledge and experience of its own in-house editors to create something really special.

Meanwhile, the voice of the AI is modelled on that of Spotify's Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan who was previously the host of Spotify's personalised show The Get Up. So it should be familiar to listeners and will get better over time as Spotify iterates the system.

When is the Spotify DJ coming?

As with all new things like this, the AI DJ will be starting out in beta form and so it won't be available everywhere immediately.

Spotify says Spotify Premium users in the United States and Canada will be able to access it first though. Hopefully the rest of us won't have to wait too much longer to see the option in the app as well.

How to use the Spotify DJ

If you're lucky enough to be in the US or Canada, then you should be able to access the AI DJ in your app. To do so: