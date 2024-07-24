Key Takeaways Spotify's HiFi plan is alive and well, and could sport features like lossless audio and more AI enhancements.

It should cost around $17 or $18.

There's no firm release date yet, despite the plan being announced in 2021.

Spotify's long-delayed "HiFi" plan is still in the works, but remains "in early days," according to CEO Daniel Ek. In a financial results call covered by The Verge, Ek said that the plan should cost "something like $5 above the current Premium tier," or "probably around a $17 or $18 price point." As for features, Ek would only say that the plan will have "all of the benefits that the normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board, and some other things that I’m not ready to talk about just yet."

Spotify first announced HiFi in February 2021. Since then the company has been mostly silent, but it's expected that the plan's core feature will be lossless audio, maximizing fidelity on high-end speakers and headphones. The quality difference probably won't be noticeable to most people already subscribed to Premium.

As for other improvements, those could include things like better library management and specific quality optimizations for headphones, Bloomberg says. Subscribers might also get more AI-enhanced playlists. At the moment Premium's AI functions are mostly limited to its DJ technology, and Smart Shuffle, which inserts recommended tracks into existing playlists. A common complaint with Spotify is that it's easy to get stuck in a rut of listening to the same songs over and over.

When is Spotify HiFi coming out?

While Bloomberg claims that HiFi could be available by the end of 2024, Ek's comments cast doubt on that. There's not even a guarantee that it will be called HiFi anymore, since Ek didn't use that name during the results call.

Competitive pressure could force Spotify to join the lossless game as soon as possible. Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music have offered lossless options for a long time. On top of that, streaming rights and exclusives have been cutting deep into the company's profit margins, and charging some customers $5 more would soften the blow. Premium subscribers have already been hit by small price hikes. Musicians, meanwhile, continue to complain that they earn very little in the way of royalties.