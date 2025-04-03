Summary Spotify is introducing Gen AI Ads for advertisers, using AI to create audio ads on the platform.

The new Spotify Ad Exchange allows advertisers to reach users through real-time auctions.

If you don't have Spotify Premium, you may notice ads generated by AI on the platform.

At its inaugural Spotify Advance event in New York City recently, Spotify announced changes to its advertising business, including its new program "Gen AI Ads." The music streaming giant's new tools will enable advertisers to create ads generated by AI on its platform, including AI-generated scripts and voiceovers.

"We're bringing our decades-long AI expertise and innovative approach to our advertising partners to enable them to create scripts and voiceovers at no additional cost, making it easier than ever to create high-quality, scalable audio ads," Spotify said in a press release.