Key Takeaways Spotify has introduced a feature which lets you create custom cover art, and it's quite fun to use.

It's available to both free users and Spotify Premium members with many customization options.

The feature includes adding images, text, stickers, and unique color options to create your dream playlist cover.

Have a Spotify playlist with some cover art that could use some spicing up? If so, today is your lucky day. Spotify is rolling out a new update to the Spotify mobile app that allows users to create custom art for their playlists .

The feature, which is in beta, is available now to both free users and Spotify Premium members and is currently only available in English in 65 markets.

In a press release, Spotify says the feature allows "users the ability to create their own cover art with unique images, colors and text effects, graphic elements, and more, allowing them to make their music playlists more unique and personalized than ever before."

I updated the Spotify app to take a gander at it and the feature allows you to do some pretty cool things. It almost looks like a mini Photoshop canvas. You can add text, images, change the background color, add stickers and more, to create the ultimate custom cover art.

Related Instagram finally adds a feature that has been on TikTok for over a year Instagram has added a new feature which lets you add songs from posts to your Spotify account.

The new feature is fun and easy to use

Behold the masterpiece I created below for my Vibes playlist

First, yes, my playlist is called vibes. And second, yes, it has Coldplay in it. I was able to make the cover art piece above in less than a minute by adding an image I took of the Northern lights a couple of weeks ago and playing around with the image and text effects.

To try out Spotify's custom cover art feature for yourself, just make sure you have the app updated and head over to a playlist you'd like to make art for. Enter the playlist and tap the three-dot menu and select "Create cover art" in the menu of options.

From there you'll be able to use the custom cover art canvas and can create anything you want for your playlist. All the customization options are at the bottom of the screen. Experiment to your heart's content. Once you've completed your masterpiece, hit save in the top right, and your cover art will be added to your playlist.

You can also use stickers to customize your cover art. Spotify has partnered with artists like Jun Loneda, Sam Lyon, James Marshall, and Shivani to include exclusive stickers in the cover art creator.

YouTube Music introduced a custom cover art feature last year, but it uses AI to generate the image. Spotify's approach is more interactive and user-driven, and way more fun.

Test out the feature yourself now on Spotify and see what you can create.