Personalisation has long been an important part of what Spotify has to offer, with curated playlists and customised mixes providing you with awesome listening experiences and the ability to discover new music too.

Now the company is seeking to make that experience even better with the integration of artificial intelligence into its system. It has a new system called DJ (or Spotify AI DJ), which is available in beta form in the US, UK and Ireland as of now.

How to use Spotify AI DJ

If you're lucky enough to be in the US, UK, Ireland or Canada, you should now be able to access the AI DJ in your app. To do so, follow the steps below.

Open the Spotify app on your phone Go to your home page within the app Tap on Music Tap the DJ card and enjoy what the DJ has to offer If you want to change what the DJ is serving up, click on the DJ button on the bottom right to switch music genre, artist or mood

Spotify AI DJ not showing up?

As with all new things like this, the AI DJ is starting out in beta form and so it isn't available everywhere immediately.

Having first rolled out to Premium users in the United States and Canada, it's now also out in the UK and Ireland - again, though, you need to be a Premium user to access it.

So, if the feature isn't showing up for you yet, that could be a reason. Alternatively, double-check that you have the latest version of the app downloaded and installed to make sure that's not holding things up.

These roll-outs sometimes take longer than expected, so you might also find that old-fashioned patience gets you over the line eventually.

How does Spotify AI DJ work?

This new system uses a mix of Spotify's current music personalisation technology and generative AI from OpenAI to deliver songs picked just for you.

The AI will look back at your old favourites to find songs you used to love as well as your current listening habits to truly personalise your listening experience. It'll also improve its recommendations based on your feedback too, so will only get better over time.

Spotify is working to combine this AI technology with the knowledge and experience of its own in-house editors to create something really special.

Meanwhile, the voice of the AI is modelled on that of Spotify's Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan who was previously the host of Spotify's personalised show The Get Up. So it should be familiar to listeners and will get better over time as Spotify iterates the system.