The sequel to 2021's Splitgate has just been announced by developer 1047 Games. Splitgate 2 will be free-to-play when it comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025 and has a companion app available now.

The original Splitgate garnered a lot of attention during its beta period from shooter fans thanks to its inspired melding of arena-shooter mechanics and space-bending portals. Teams of four would battle it out on battlefields with various sci-fi weapons but also have the ability to shoot portals at parts of the environment to flank and reposition around the map. However, after support ended after reaching its 1.0 release, the excitement surrounding Splitgate quickly burned out.

Splitgate 2 will share the same foundation as the original. It will still be a free-to-play 4v4 shooter based on tight shooting, teamwork, and, of course, portals. The cinematic announcement trailer doesn't have actual gameplay, but does hint at some new features and tools we can look forward to. Things like deployable shields, visors to see through walls, explosive disks, and more. It is being built in Unreal Engine 5 for the highest possible visual fidelity, but also "to make sure we have some seriously sick character skins and weapons. That goes for the free base skins and weapons too, which I made certain to look better than anything in our first game," Ian Proulx said.

Unlike the first game, Splitgate 2 will feature a faction system. So far we know of the Aeros, Meridian, and Sabrask, which all promise different playstyles and progression. These factions will serve as the player's long-term progression system. In addition to the standard deathmatch gametypes, Splitgate 2 will also introduce new objective-focused game modes.

The biggest addition, however, is the single-player mode. While no details were shared about what this story mode will be, you can begin to dive into the lore of Splitgate 2 via the comics available in the mobile app.

The team at 1047 games intends to correct the errors it made with the original Splitgate, namely in support. From the start, CEO Ian Proulx and the team focused on the goal of "How do we keep this fun all year round?"

More information on Splitgate 2 is expected to come in the near future.

Splitgate 2 will be free on all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches sometime in 2025.