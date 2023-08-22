Ever since the iPhone debuted in 2017 it's been sold with a boring white cable in the box. That cable first had a 30-pin Dock connector before that was replaced by a Lightning connector on the end. We've seen USB-A and USB-C connectors on the other end of that Lightning cable as well, but new reports claim that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets will see some big changes in terms of the cable that comes in the box.

We aren't talking about the rumours that the Lightning connector is going to be replaced by USB-C, that's almost a given at this point. Now, it sounds like that might not be the only change with some suggesting that Apple's new cables will be colour-matched and braided.

A powerful upgrade

The boring white iPhone charging cables could soon be a thing of the past, according to a couple of X leakers. The first is Majin Bu who posted to say that they had found images of new cables but were unable to confirm their source or authenticity. The post included three images of black, silver, and pink cables with them all braided rather than the traditional plastic finish.

That post was then backed up by leaker Kosutami who shared multiple images of black cables as well as another that showed multiple different colours.

Neither leaker was clear on whether the new colour-matched approach would only be applied to cables that shipped with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but a further report by MacRumors claims that "the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will also apparently come with colour-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables."

The switch to USB-C is obviously a big deal this year and the move to colour-matched finishes is sure to be a popular one. But the braided approach is perhaps the biggest improvement here and it will hopefully ensure that these new cables last longer before they need to be replaced. Apple's cables have a reputation for breaking sooner than they should - perhaps that will change the these new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cables.