If you've ever struggled to find a pair of AirPods Pro ear tips that fit your ears -- or ones that work with any other set of in-ear headphones -- I feel you. I've been a long fan of AirPods Pro for their convenience and performance, but somehow it took me until 2024 to find a set of ear tips that actually made them feel secure in my ears.

I finally found them from a company called SpinFit -- and while the tips themselves are tiny, they've made a big difference.

SpinFit SuperFine for AirPods Pro

High-quality silicone

Only $14 Cons SpinFit doesn't sell sampler sets

Only one pair per pack $14 at Amazon

Design

Not your standard pair of ear tips

I discovered SpinFit recently when I bought of a pair of Sennheiser IE 200 in-ear monitors for myself. Sennheiser's budget IEMs feature an unusual nozzle design that can, for some people, cause the earbuds to leak bass without a bit of tape or third-party ear tips.

As I later found out, there are a couple of reasons SpinFit ear tips come so highly recommended.

Moments after unboxing my brand-new earphones, I found out I was one of those people. I also couldn't find a combination of stock tips that felt comfortable. So I turned to Reddit and YouTube to find a solution, and found a lot of people recommending SpinFit ear tips for the IE 200 specifically and other popular IEM models more broadly.

Essentially, the design gives SpinFit's ear tips the flexibility to tilt, thereby allowing them to better conform to the shape of your ear canal compared to conventional tips. The company claims the design improves sound isolation, and leads to an expanded soundstage, "richer audio details, and outstanding balance." Whether part or all of that is marketing, I can't say for certain, but what I can report is that, at least in the case of my ears, the two pairs of SpinFit ear tips I bought recently have worked better than every other ear tips I've tried in the past.

I say two pairs because it was dumb luck that I ended up buying new AirPods Pro tips. When I visited SpinFit's website to find a compatible pair of ear tips for my IE 200s, I found the company also sells a line of AirPods Pro-specific ear tips. In fact, if there's a popular model in-ear monitors or wireless earbuds out there, there's a good chance SpinFit makes a pair of compatible ear tips.

For $14, I figured I had nothing to lose by trying SpinFit's SuperFine for AirPods Pro Gen 1 and 2 ear tips (wonderful name, I know).

I've had mixed results buying third-party AirPods Pro ear tips. Shortly after purchasing the AirPods Pro in 2021, I bought a sampler set of Comply memory foam tips. You see those recommended on a lot of websites. They fit my ears better than Apple's stock tips -- to the point I could actually get a proper seal -- but the foam worn down quickly, and I found they could easily get disconnected from the AirPods Pro. After I lost my first set of Comply tips, I tried a few different alternatives, all which proved to suffer from similar sets of issues.

Eventually, I gave up and returned to using Apple's stock tips, even though the largest tips that come with the AirPods Pro aren't big enough for me to get a proper seal. So you can imagine my surprise when the SpinFit SuperFines arrived and they fit better than Apple's stock tips.

Fit and performance

Works almost exactly as advertised

In my experience, the 3D Axis design I mentioned earlier really does work to deliver a more comfortable fit, and the silicone is more supple than what I've found on other alternatives. I now find myself wearing my AirPods Pro for hours on end without issue.

As for SpinFit's claims of an expanded soundstage, it's hard to say how much of what I'm hearing is due to the ear tips or the simple fact I can finally experience what the AirPods Pro sound like when properly fitted. What I can say for certain is the SuperFines don't color the output of the AirPods Pro in a way that some people might find unappealing. They also do a good job of securely attaching to Apple's in-ear headphones. In the couple of weeks I've had my SuperFines, they have yet to accidently detach from the AirPods Pro.

I should note, however, that SpinFit doesn't sell sampler packs, so there's the chance you can order the wrong pair. Thankfully, sizing is straightforward. It follows the Apple model, with an extra "ML" option for those who find neither the Medium or Large tips from Apple work for their ears. The transparent design of the SuperFines also means they start to look pretty gnarly once they collect even a small amount of ear wax, but that's easy enough to fix with some distilled water.

Verdict

About the best thing I can say about SpinFit's ear tips is that they're worth trying. If in the past you've struggled to find a pair of ear tips that works with your AirPods Pro or any other set of in-ear headphones, the company's ear tips might just work for you like they did for me.