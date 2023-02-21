The blockbuster still isn't there with every other Marvel movie - find out why not.

Disney+ has become a really handy place to catch up with almost everything you might want to see from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its tied-in TV shows.

However, while it might feel like it has everything you could want, there are some missing links in its roster, including a prominent one in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Find out why it isn't there, right here.

Why isn't Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

The shortest version of our answer to this is that Disney doesn't exclusively own the movie - it's part of a complicated arrangement with Sony.

Back in April 2021, the two giants did strike a deal to bring joint movies to Disney+, but that was an arrangement that started in 2022, after the release of No Way Home.

This means that the giant blockbuster isn't covered by it, so won't automatically join the streaming service.

Of course, there's no saying whether it could come to Disney+ down the line, once it's less of a hot property, but there isn't any news on that front right now.

This also means that the first two Tom Holland Spider-Man films, Homecoming and Far From Home, are absent as well.

That's a little frustrating if you're trying to do a complete MCU rewatch, something that becomes a bigger undertaking every time a new movie or show comes out.

If you're wondering what order that rewatch should go in, meanwhile, we've got you covered with our huge MCU timeline guide.

No Way Home was explosively popular at the box office, meaning Disney would probably love to get it onto its streaming service even now, over a year since it catapulted into the top 10 grossing movies of all time.

The film sees Peter Parker attempting to fix his life by making his identity secret again with the help of Doctor Strange, only to quickly realise that magic is a little less precise than he'd like.

Featuring huge cameos and the returns of Peter Parkers past, the film tugs on nostalgia and big-budget action to create a blend that audiences couldn't stay away from.