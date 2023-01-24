One of the most highly-anticipated games of the next year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has a release date slated for late 2023 and a huge fanbase eager to see if it can match the last two Spider-Man games from Insomniac.

It hasn't been too long since PlayStation announced the game's release window, but we've just been handed a little more reassurance that it should hit its targeted date.

An interview with the voice behind Peter Parker in the game, Yuri Lowenthal, has seen the actor reiterate that he believes the game will ship on time.

Talking to ComicBookMovie.com, Lowenthal said, "I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that."

He also calls the game "astonishing" and says that it lives up to the standards set by Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

That's saying something, given both games were extremely enjoyable action romps that absolutely nailed the basic principle that webbing around the city should be hugely fun from moment to moment.

They also told simple, touching stories, and it looks like we'll get an interesting expansion in that regard, with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the mix.

There's also the arrival of iconic villain Venom, and presumably the black symbiotic suit that Spider-Man has occasionally donned in partnership with him.

We still haven't seen any actual gameplay of Spider-Man 2, though, and while Miles Morales looks fantastic on PlayStation 5, we're eager to see what Insomniac can do with a game that is fully abandoning the older hardware of the PS4.

Still, this can help fans to build up just a little more confidence that they'll be able to sink into the next Spider-Man game before the end of this year - although you can really never be certain that a videogame won't be delayed until it's literally in your hands waiting to be played.

We'll hopefully find out more about the game and see the first glimpses of actual gameplay at some point in the next few months. For a release this big, the spinning up of its marketing is a pretty good indication that its release is getting nearer, after all.