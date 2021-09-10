Insomniac Games is clearly a safe pair of hands - its work with the Spider-Man franchise on PS4 and PS5 has earned it Marvel's trust, from the looks of things.

After the stellar success of both Marvel's Spider-Man and the expandalone Miles Morales game, there's a full sequel on the way: Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Here are all the key details you need to know.

Sony wowed the world when it dropped the above trailer for the next Spider-Man game during its showcase event in September 2021, an announcement that came relatively out of the blue (as much as we were assuming there'd be a sequel eventually.

Unlike some of the other trailers from that event, we actually got a timeline to anticipate, too - it ends with the date 2023.

This was followed up in December 2022 by a blog post from PlayStation confirming that the game is slated for Fall 2023. In early 2023 voice actor Yuri Lowenthal indicated that he expects that date not to slip, which is reassuring, and this was reiterated during Sony's PlayStation Showcase in May 2023.

In fact, voice actors are a big source for this game - March 2023 saw the game's Venom actor Tony Todd claim in a now-deleted Tweet that the game will release in September 2023, which would see it go up against Starfield in a major sales battle. That's since been vouched for by experienced reporter Jason Schreier, so it's looking increasingly likely.

Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 platforms

Spider-Man 2 will be coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, with no old-generation version coming to PS4. This makes it a clean break for Insomniac, after the last game (Miles Morales) was a cross-generation one.

Given Sony's new policy on the matter, we'd imagine it will eventually make its way to PC, but it could take a couple of years for this to happen based on past examples.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story

The teaser trailer above is a fairly short one, but it's enough to get a few key facts about the game's story across. Just as the ending of Miles Morales made clear, there are now two Spider-Men in New York City - with Miles and Peter Parker working together to take down threats.

Where we really got some proper details, though, was in the lengthy gameplay showcase that we got in May 2023 as part of the PlayStation Showcase.

Firstly, we get a look at Kraven the Hunter, a member of the Sinister Six from the comics who will be coming to New York in the hopes of hunting down superpowered goodies and baddies alike, with both Spider-Men in his sights along with many others.

That was just a preamble, though, before a lengthy gameplay segment that tells us a huge amount about what the game will be about.

As we've known for a while, Venom is here in New York, and it's clear that by this point in the game Peter has been either trapped or lured in by the symbiote's powers, black suit and all.

We'll swap between the two heroes during the story, and we'd imagine the meat of the affair will deal with how Miles can help Peter to shake off the malign influence of Venom, if that's even possible.

A glimpse of Kraven's map of New York features the names of plenty of superpowered characters including Black Cat and more, while the showcase involves plenty of looks at Lizard, so we'll clearly be interacting with more supervillains than ever before.

Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay

While the game's first trailer doesn't feature any gameplay, Sony put things right with that 10-minute showcase in May 2023, and it shows off a game that looks familiar but with new touches.

It's now confirmed that we will get the chance to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with a range of powers that each can use, including Miles' new electric abilities and the all-important symbiote suit giving Peter more brutal options.

The game's map has clearly expanded, too, with a sequence showing off Queen's demonstrating that we might be able to visit a wider slice of New York including at least some of the boroughs outside Manhattan, which is a rarity in games.

PlayStation

The mission we saw was fairly linear, but also confirms that we'll get both open-world chases and closed-rooms stealth sections, Arkham Asylum-style, just like in the previous two Spider-Man games.

It looks like a riotous good time, and just as chilled-out as ever, with at least one major new traversal option in the form of web-wings that let both Spider-Men wingsuit around while they swing, moving even more quickly than while webbing.

PlayStation

Whether we can hot-swap between heroes on the fly, or this is just something that happens in the course of certain story missions, so there's still plenty more to learn about the game before it comes out later in 2023.

