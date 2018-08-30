Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. If you're in the market for a portable, waterproof speaker that will deliver when it comes to bass and volume, the UE line up would be an excellent place to start.

The original UE Megaboom was fantastic when it launched in 2015 and while we may have seen newer, smarter speakers from UE in the Megablast, and smaller options in the Wonderboom since its arrival, the Megaboom is still one of the best in its market.

Three years following its debut and we have its successor - the UE Megaboom 3. Here are our first impressions.

Refined design

IP67 water resistant

Magic Button on top

Four standard colours, two special edition colours

You can spot an Ultimate Ears speaker a mile away. They all offer striking, rugged designs that mix rubber controls with a plasma coated mesh exterior. The sizes and shapes may change but the volume controls are always a standout feature and the speakers are always available in a range of bold and bright colours.

That's not to say refinements aren't made with each new addition to the UE line up though. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 may share a similar look to its three-year old predecessor, but the devil is in the detail and a few subtle changes have made the already excellent Megaboom even better.

First things first, the Megaboom 3 ditches the rubber strap on the front, resulting in a cleaner and more streamlined design. The volume controls still take pride of place, it wouldn't be a UE speaker if they didn't, but they are now positioned directly on the two-tone mesh, rather than on the separate rubber band that we see on the original Megaboom, as well as the more recent Megablast range.

Don't worry, those who love the rugged look the rubber brings won't be disappointed. It's still the material of choice for the top and bottom of the device and there's a slimmer rubber strap on the back of the Megaboom 3 too.

At the bottom of this strap is where you'll find the new positioning for the Weather Door, which hides the Micro-USB charging port. Taking the Weather Door's place at the bottom of the speaker is a built-in connection for the Power Up charging dock (sold separately) that launched with the Megablast series earlier this year, offering easy charging for those willing to spend an extra £35. If not, the repositioning of the Micro-USB port means you at least don't need to tip the Megaboom 3 on its side to charge it.

Move to the top of that rubber strap at the back and you'll find a material loop for carrying the Megaboom 3, or attaching a d-ring if you want to hang it off something.

The controls have changed at the top too. There is now a "Magic Button" in the middle (no, we aren't joking, that's what it is called), along with the power button and Bluetooth button as there was before. More on the Magic Button and what magic it offers in a minute.

Last but not least on the design front, the Megaboom 3 is IP67 water and dust resistant so you can dunk this cylindrical speaker in the sea, in the bath or in the pool for 30 minutes and it will survive. It will also float so if you drop it in the sea during your yacht party (we can all dream), it won't sink to the bottom.

Press to play, pause and skip

Long press to start playlist

Apple Music / Deezer compatible

So what does the Magic Button do? Actually, not all that much. At least not in terms of magic. Pressing it will not make any fluffy white rabbits suddenly appear in your living room. It's more of a convenience button, but that doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

Press the Magic Button once and it will play your music without you picking up your phone. Of course, your phone does need to be connected to the speaker for this to work and within a 45-metre range. Press it again when the music is playing and you can pause your music, while a further press will play the track again. Double press and it will skip a track but there is currently no way to go back to a previous track. This feature may come at a later date however.

If you don't use Apple Music as an Apple user, or Deezer as an Android user, that is all the Magic Button will currently do for you. For those that do use these music streaming services, a long press of the Magic Button will allow you to start playing one of your playlists. Another long press will skip to the next playlist, while a short press will skip to the next song within the current playlist. More streaming services will be coming in the future but for now it is limited to Apple Music for iOS and Deezer for Android.

Again, there is no option to go back so if you have 150 playlists, you'll be long pressing quite a few times if you want to get back to the first playlist again. It is likely the number of playlists you will be able to skip through will be limited in time and as more streaming services come on board, but at launch it will be unlimited.

Same composition as original UE Megaboom

Enhanced passive radiator

Stereo pairing possible

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 sticks with the same speaker composition inside as the original Megaboom, though it has enhanced and modified the passive radiator for a deeper bass and improved clarity.

Aside from this though, everything is as it was, meaning sound is spread liberally across the device with the lower portion handling bass with two 4-inch bass radiators, while the upper section features twin 2-inch drivers for greater stereo separation.

Two Megaboom 3's can be paired for stereo sound and while it's possible to pair the Megaboom 3 with the original Megaboom for Party Up mode, it's not possible to create a stereo pair with old and new. Two originals can be paired together, or two Megaboom 3's, but not one with the other.

We haven't had a chance to fully test the sound quality of the Megaboom 3 just yet, but from what we have heard so far, we aren't expecting to be disappointed. Like its predecessor it certainly has the volume and it offers some serious bass too.

20 hours

Repositioned charging port

Power Up built in to bottom

The original Ultimate Ears Megaboom provided a decent battery life, tens of hours on a normal volume in fact, and the Megaboom 3 is set to do the same.

It claims to offer 20 hours, as its predecessor did. Charging is easier on the newer device though, especially if you've invested in a Power Up. As we mentioned though, the Micro-USB port has also been moved to a more convenient location so you'll be able to have the speaker in an upright position and charge it simultaneously now.

