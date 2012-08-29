Logitech Ultimate Ears Boombox pictures and hands-on

Logitech's Ultimate Ears range hasn't been short on releases at this year's IFA trade show in Berlin. As well as its in-ear UE 900 and trio of over-ear headphones, the company is also releasing the UE Boombox and the UE Mobile Boombox.

The larger of the two is almost like a modern take on the classic ghetto blaster. This stylish, silver-like finish 'box has a retro appeal, includes an integrated aluminium handle and has a 6-hour battery life. It's a far cry from Logitech's original Boombox from back in 2011.

The battery-powered, Bluetooth-enabled device can receive signals up to 15.2m away and can more than boom out the sound. This is one loud, trendy-looking bit of kit and will retail for £199.

On a far smaller scale is the Mobile Boombox, a palm-of-your-hand-sized device that will serve many a picnicker and camper very well indeed. It's not got the frequency range of its big brother, but, again, it looks considerably cooler and sturdier than Logitech's original version and delivers its worth. One nifty feature is the ability to connect two mobile devices at the same time - the audio only plays from one, but the change between devices is very swift indeed.

The UE Boombox will retail for £199, while the UE Mobile Boombox is a snip at £80.