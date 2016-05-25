ACW Star Wars Bluetooth speakers preview: Joined soon by Vader and Master Chief

There have been a few Star Wars themed speakers over the years but few quite as visually impressive as the first duo of Bluetooth loudspeakers from British audio firm AC Worldwide.

It revealed to Pocket-lint that it will be releasing additional models in the range, designed around Darth Vader and star of the Halo games Master Chief, and if they are any bit as visually stunning as the two already available, we're in for a treat.

The first two are based on the heads of C-3PO and a Stormtrooper from the first trilogy rather than the Force Awakens design. The C-3PO is life-sized, at 30cm high, and an awesome sight.

The Stormtrooper helmet is fractionally smaller at 28mm and is therefore three-quarters the size of the real thing. It is equally striking, however.

Inside each speaker is a 2.1 audio system. There are two tweeters, sited behind each eye of the respective models. They are capable of outputting 3W apiece. There is also a down-firing ported 15W subwoofer to give that extra growl.

The eyes also glow blue when you have connected a Bluetooth device - be that a smartphone or tablet. You'll also get a related phrase, with C-3PO stating "I do believe they think I'm some sort of god" from Return of the Jedi. The Stormtrooper simply barks "move along" after pairing.

NFC pairing is available for those with supporting devices. There's also an auxiliary port to connect a wired audio source, such as a games console.

Both speakers have rechargeable batteries so can be placed anywhere, although it's worth considering that each of them weighs 2.3kg. Battery life is claimed to be four to five hours of playback on a charge. The charge time is claimed to take around two to three hours to fully restore it.

If you opt for both speakers, they can be paired to make a stereo system.

