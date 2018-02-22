Sonos One review: Superb sound with the added bonus of Amazon Alexa

The Sonos One is is described by the company as "the smart speaker for music lovers" and it not only offers Amazon's Alexa, but it will offer Google Assistant in 2018 too, giving you a choice of the personal assistant you want to use.

Alexa is capable of plenty, from turning your Philips Hue lights on, to playing your favourite Bieber track. What Alexa can't do is tell you what the Sonos One is like. We can though. "Hey Pocket-lint, should I buy the Sonos One?"...

161.45 x 119.7 x 119.7mml 1.85kgs

Same size as Sonos Play:1

Capacitive touch controls

Mains powered, not portable

Ethernet port, Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth

The Sonos One is a beautiful looking speaker, if you can call a speaker beautiful. It follows a similar design to the Play:1 speaker, the company's smallest device. You'll need to have an available plug socket wherever you place it, though, as the One requires constant power. Sadly, it's not portable - even though its size suggests it could be.

Despite its similar design and dimensions, the One offers a completely different top to the Play:1. Rather than the physical Play/Pause and volume buttons, the Sonos One has capacitive touch controls, matching the style of the Sonos Play:5 (which launched in September 2015) and the more recent Sonos Playbase (which launched in February 2017). The top is also completely flat rather than indented like the Play:1, for a cleaner overall design.

There is a Play/Pause button in the centre of the One's control pad, with a slim LED status light positioned above, and volume controls either side, visually linked by a circle of dots. It's what sits above the circle of dots that makes this speaker stand out from the rest of the Sonos line-up though: the microphone icon button.

This microphone button can be turned on and off with a tap. When it's on, a light positioned at the top of the circle of dots lights up so you're fully aware it's on and listening.

The Sonos logo remains at the front of the device within the plastic section, which is either matte black or matte white depending on your choice. Unlike the Play:1, the One's speaker grille is now the same colour as the top, rather than metallic, so it has a more seamless finish. It also ties the Sonos One in with the more recent Sonos range.

At the back of the Sonos One you'll find the pairing button along with an Ethernet port, but no mounting screw hole like the Play:1. The Sonos One has the same base as the Play:1, though, tapering in towards the bottom to create a kind of floating appearance, with the power input hidden away underneath (a specially designed figure-of-eight cable is included).

Alexa voice control

Not compatible with Alexa calling, however

Google Assistant forthcoming in 2018

The Sonos One has all the same features as other Sonos speakers, but it adds built-in voice control thanks to the array of six-microphones within the top of the device.

The Sonos One runs Amazon Alexa already, but Google Assistant compatibility will arrive in 2018, meaning next year you'll get the choice of personal assistants rather than being restricted to one platform, as you are with an Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker.

Ensure the One's microphone is turned on and you'll be able to ask Alexa anything, as you can via an Amazon Echo or, increasingly, a number of other devices. The list of things you can ask Alexa is endless - so long as you have the respective Skills enabled (via the Alexa app) - ranging from asking Alexa to request an Uber to adding garlic to your shopping order.

Aside from general requests and tasks, you can also say something like: "Alexa, play Human" - and she will respond with "Playing Human by Rag and Bone Man in the Kitchen (or whichever room your Sonos One is in)". You can also use the One to ask other speakers within your Sonos system to play certain songs or skip tracks. For example: "Alexa, play Human in TV Room" - and that's exactly what'll happen without you needing to move a muscle.

However, not all of the 80+ music services that work on Sonos are compatible with Alexa voice control. Amazon Music is, of course, along with TuneIn Radio and Spotify.

Others such as Apple Music and Deezer aren't, so while you can still start a track or playlist from these services on the Sonos One using their respective apps or the Sonos app - and then ask Alexa to skip tracks within the playlist, control volume, or pause the track - you won't be able to ask Alexa to start playing a track from the likes of Apple Music on the Sonos One as yet.

It's also not possible to use voice to start a playing music from your NAS drive or device, though like Apple Music or Deezer, you can still control this music with your voice once it is already playing on the Sonos One.

A feature called Arbitration is also on board the One, which means if you have more than one Sonos One, or you have a Sonos One and a couple of Echo Dots or an Amazon Echo in your home, only the closest smart speaker or device will pick up your command. This is similar to what Amazon offers in its Echo devices - so it's nothing new, but it does mean you won't have multiple smart devices responding to requests.

Sonos also offers acoustic noise-cancellation so the microphone on the Sonos One should still pick up your command, even if you're in a busy room, which we have found to be the case (it's really good!).

You won't be able to use the Sonos One for Alexa calling or messaging, however, like you can with Amazon Echo, so if that's a feature you specifically want from your smart speaker, the One isn't for you. Setting reminders and getting notifications is also not supported - yet.

Forthcoming Sonos One Alexa updates include playing audiobooks from Audible plus more work to make it easier to group rooms and move music around your house using just your voice.

Multi-room functionality

Trueplay tuning available

Over 80 compatible music streaming services

Apple AirPlay 2 coming in 2018

The Sonos One can be paired with another Sonos One to create a stereo pair, as you can with two Play:1, two Play:3 or two Play:5.

However, it isn't possible to pair a Sonos One to a Play:1 in order to create a stereo pair, despite them being similar in design and composition. Sonos tells us this is something that could be made possible through a software update - but it didn't confirm if this update would ever be something that will ever happen.

The Sonos One will work individually, of course, or it can be linked up with other Sonos speakers within your system for multi-room audio, allowing you to group various speakers together to simultaneously stream music from any one of the 80 or so compatible music services you've signed into, your synced device, or a NAS drive. All the key music services are supported, but as we mentioned earlier, only Spotify, TuneIn Radio and Amazon Music are supported through the Alexa voice assistant.

You can also play music directly to the Sonos One from the Tidal app and the Spotify app using Spotify Connect, but grouping speakers has to be achieved through the Sonos app. You can't add the Sonos One to an Amazon Alexa/Echo speaker group though, unfortunately - it doesn't show up in the Alexa app in the same way an Echo will.

Apple AirPlay 2 support is coming in 2018, whenever Apple decides to roll it out.

The Sonos One needs a Wi-Fi connection, like all Sonos speakers require, as there's no Bluetooth on board . There's no longer a need for a Sonos Bridge as early Sonos adopters may remember. Even without this additional product, the mesh network created by the Sonos system is excellent, avoiding audio drop-outs thanks to one of the most robust systems going.

The Sonos One is also compatible with Trueplay, which allows you to tune the speaker to its surroundings using an iOS device (sorry, still no Android). It isn't currently possible to Trueplay tune with an iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, though it will be soon, so if you have a newer iPhone, you'll need to borrow a friend's older one to get the best sound out of your new speaker. It's also worth removing any protective case or you'll have to Trueplay tune twice.

Two class-D amplifiers, custom drivers

1x tweeter, 1x mid-woofer

The Sonos One offers mighty sound for such a small package. It doesn't deliver the same performance as you'll get from the larger Play:3 or Play:5, but we wouldn't expect that. Besides, the Play:1 is vastly superior to the Amazon Echo, both the standard Amazon Echo and the Echo Plus.

We've been using the One in our kitchen, which is one of the larger rooms in our home, and it's had no problem filling it with sound. Put it this way: we're sure we've been close to getting a knock on the door from the neighbours when we've turned it up full volume, especially in the case of the bassier tracks.

Bass levels are rich and, much like the earlier Play:1, the One copes well with treble too. We've tested numerous tracks, from the likes of Beyonce to Bowie, and we've been impressed with the One's capabilities on all occasions.

The overall balance is towards the bassier side, but we're totally fine with that - and if you're not then you can always adjust the equaliser levels in the Sonos app to suit your preference.

In terms of Alexa voice control, the Sonos One performs well here too. In our testing there's been very little lag between our command and the execution. The One also offers useful feedback - by making a small noise and reducing the volume of any music you're listening to after you say "Alexa" - in order to listen to your request.