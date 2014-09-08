Samsung Curved Soundbar HW-H7500 matches curved TVs but does it match the wall? (hands-on)

One of the questions we raised when we saw the first wave of curved TVs was how will they look wall-mounted with a soundbar underneath? Anything sitting flush below would look out of play, we felt.

Samsung seems to have agreed and has designed a soundbar that matches its curved televisions perfectly, it has the same curvature as the sets so suits the aesthetic.

Looks aside, the other reason given for the Samsung HW-H7500 and HW-H7501 (different colour variations) soundbars to be curved is that the audio allegedly also targets a centrally sitting listener, in much the same way as the TVs' curved edges ensure that constant picture contrast is maintained through the viewing angle.

Whether that is technically true or not we're unsure. We've never really had an issue with straight soundbars before and the audio sweet spot being compromised. And we've enough experience of front-facing floorstanding speakers filling the entire zone with beautiful soundscapes. But hey, this year's gimmick is curvy tech so let's just go with it for now.

To be honest, a busy trade show floor is not the best place for a sound test, so we'll reserve judgement on performance. It gave a beefy, interesting audio experience in the dummy living room we visited, but there was so much ambient sound around it's hard to truly tell.

We will say that we feel it needed to be hooked to a subwoofer to get the best performance, but thankfully it comes with a wireless active sub with a 6.5-inch driver. And we were additionally impressed by some of the included tech.

The Curved Soundbar itself matches Samsung's 55 and 65-inch curved TVs in both its 4,200mm curvature and black or silver finishes. It connects to the TV wirelessly, through the company's proprietary TV SoundConnect technology. And Samsung has added separate side drivers to provide extra width (claiming that it is 8.1 able). Its output is claimed to be 320W.

Bluetooth is on board but we didn't get a glimpse and the connectivity options, so you'll have to wait to hear about those when we get more of a play in the future.

The Samsung Curved Soundbar, in both colour schemes, will be available before the end of the year, we understand. Exact date and price are yet to be confirmed.