Samsung DA-E750 AirPlay dock pictures and hands-on

Samsung and Apple aren't always squabbling in the courts you know, sometimes the tech giants can play nicely.

Take the Samsung DA-E750 Audio Dock for example. This AirPlay-enabled speaker setup was officially announced in Vegas at CES last month and we recently got our hands-on the dock at the Samsung European Forum in Prague.

First impressions....it's bloomin' gorgeous. It looks like a cross between a 1970s speaker and an elaborate lamp as a result of its high-gloss wooden finish and the transparent bubble that gives you a glimpse of the hybrid vacuum tube amplifier technology.

And it's this tech that Sammy is most keen to boast about because it can apparently "deliver clear, transparent sound output, [is] more energy efficient and can fit into a smaller form factor, but adds little to the warmth of the sound". It also packs in a 100W hybrid amp and can connect to a 2.1 speaker system with a subwoofer.

It was difficult to gauge the exact sound quality in the bustling Prague Congress Centre but, with a Galaxy S II piping out Euro techno-pop (don't quote us on that genre description), it did seem to hold up pretty well. We also docked our iPhone in for a bit (it has a dual docking system that supports iPod, iPhone and even iPad) but only had a quick listen for fear a Samsung rep would shoot us dead for sporting anything other than the flagship Galaxy.

There's playing nicely and then there's just taking the mickey.....

There's no need to dock though at all. As mentioned, it's AirPlay enabled and also packs Samsung's AllShare tech too. There's even Bluetooth connectivity too - it's a veritable feast of wireless fun.

Still no word on a release date or price, we'll keep you posted.