  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker reviews
    4. >
  4. Roberts speaker reviews

Roberts Radio Vintage hands-on

|
1/7 Pocket-lint
Roberts Radio Vintage hands-on
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

The Roberts Radio Vintage is the latest DAB from the British brand, following on from its hugely popular Revival radio and being launched as part of Roberts' 80th anniversary celebrations.

Sporting similar retro styling to the distinctive Revival model, the new Vintage blends a leather cloth finish with wooden effect side panels and at just £119.99, the Vintage offers nostalgic aesthetics for a fraction of the price of the Revival, so it won't break the bank. Unlike the Revival, which is available in a massive range of different colours and finishes, the Vintage will only be available in black.

The radio is also much more compact than the Revival and the fact that it includes a built-in battery charger is good news if you don't want your radio to be tethered to the mains all of the time. We found that the radio was also extremely lightweight so it's certainly suitable for portable use.

roberts radio vintage hands on image 5

Along with a DAB tuner, the radio also includes an FM tuner - ideal for those in areas where DAB coverage is still unreliable. The Vintage offers unlimited station presets, along with a favourite station button. We didn't hear the radio in action, so we'll have to reserve judgement on the audio quality until we've had a review sample in.

The Roberts Radio Vintage will be available in October/November, priced at £119.99. 

PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments