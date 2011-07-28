Roberts Radio Vintage hands-on

The Roberts Radio Vintage is the latest DAB from the British brand, following on from its hugely popular Revival radio and being launched as part of Roberts' 80th anniversary celebrations.

Sporting similar retro styling to the distinctive Revival model, the new Vintage blends a leather cloth finish with wooden effect side panels and at just £119.99, the Vintage offers nostalgic aesthetics for a fraction of the price of the Revival, so it won't break the bank. Unlike the Revival, which is available in a massive range of different colours and finishes, the Vintage will only be available in black.

The radio is also much more compact than the Revival and the fact that it includes a built-in battery charger is good news if you don't want your radio to be tethered to the mains all of the time. We found that the radio was also extremely lightweight so it's certainly suitable for portable use.

Along with a DAB tuner, the radio also includes an FM tuner - ideal for those in areas where DAB coverage is still unreliable. The Vintage offers unlimited station presets, along with a favourite station button. We didn't hear the radio in action, so we'll have to reserve judgement on the audio quality until we've had a review sample in.

The Roberts Radio Vintage will be available in October/November, priced at £119.99.