Pure One Mi radio

When you think of DAB radios you automatically expect to have to pay £50 and upwards. It's understandable: DAB radios have for the most part been expensive because they are normally made with high-end materials. Hoping to break that mould is the Pure One Mi, a budget DAB/FM radio.

Costing £35, the overriding element is that you get what you pay for here. The build quality is good, but it has a plastic shell and buttons rather than spoiling you with wood or metal. Those cost-cutting measures continue to the design, which isn't too inspiring, certainly compared to previous Pure products. The small paperback sized radio features a speaker to the left, the controls (again with plastic buttons) to your right.

There is a two-line mono LCD display above those buttons to give you the radio station details, volume level, and to remind you whether you are listening to DAB or FM.

The buttons offer you scan, volume, presets (16 in total), menu and source. Before you get excited, source merely allows you to jump between FM and DAB. There is no Aux in, or headphone out for that matter.

The top of the radio sports an extendible aerial, and as long as we were in the right location we had no problems picking up radio stations on DAB (we tested the radio in Ascot and central London).

Power is either provided by mains, with a power cord included, or the company's ChargePAK battery technology. Frustratingly there is no standard battery option. If you want to go portable you'll have to buy a ChargePAK rather than nipping down to your local corner shop and stocking up on AAs.

When it comes to performance, there is little to say. The Pure One Mi works, sounds okay, but isn't going to blow you away, as you would probably expect for the money. Think of this ideally situated at the garage, office, car fitting shop or on a building site and you're on the right lines.