Pure Stream pictures and hands-on

Pure has launched its answer to Apple AirPlay, and it's good news for Android smartphone and tablet owners. Based on DLNA technology, Pure Stream connects an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device to a growing range of Pure music devices in order to stream audio wirelessly without any loss of quality.

The smartphone and tablet side of the tech comes in the form of a downloadable application. The free Pure Lounge app connects to a user's Pure Music account (Pure's Spotify-rivalling subscription service), can play thousands of internet radio stations and on-demand content, such as podcasts, and also access a user's own music library stored on the mobile device itself.

In the beginning, the Pure One Flow and the forthcoming Sensia 200D Connect systems will be compatible (via an automatic update). The Contour 200i Air docking solution will also receive a software update shortly which will add Pure Stream to its feature set, which already includes AirPlay. Other devices will be made compatible over the coming months.

Pocket-lint saw and heard Pure Stream in action on the new Pure Sensia 200D and was impressed. The company showed it working on both an iPhone and Android tablet (Samsung Galaxy Tab) and the technology maintained the integrity of the original tracks played.

Essentially, everything Apple's AirPlay is capable of, so is Pure Stream.

Android owners with the Pure Lounge app already installed need to update it, while the iOS application is currently undergoing Apple approval, so should be available in the next few days.

The Pure Sensia 200D Connect, which we also had more of a play with (than we did at CES in January), is scheduled for release next week.