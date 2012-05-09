Pure Evoke Mio Union Jack pictures and hands-on

Apparently, there are a few "events" happening in the UK this summer. Well, we wish somebody had told us - we's planned a big Pocket-lint barbecue and now Prince Charles and Rebecca Adlington have cried off because they've got "something more important on". What could be more important than munching on one of Hunter Skipworth's famed pork and popping candy sausages, we ask you?

We're also starting to see a proliferation of Union Jack-adorned gadgets come into Pocket-lint Towers. Now, either there's a major sporting event coming to town, a royal Jubilee, or a trend for old Brit Pop bands to reform in order to play a festival or two. Surely, not all three - that would be madness.

Madness it is (also, ironically, one of the bands playing the V Festival). This summer offers plenty of opportunity to revel in all things British and, as such, provides gadget makers the foil to release well-timed special-edition versions of their finest kit. And who are we to argue when they can be as tasty as the new re, white and blue Pure Evoke DAB/FM radio?

The Pure Evoke Mio Union Jack could have been hideous, but is far from it. As well as ride on a crest of patriotism, it has also been released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Pure brand and the Evoke radio.

It is, in its bowels, identical to the conventional Evoke Mio, which Pocket-lint has previously reviewed in its Orla Kiely designed shell.

It autoscans as soon as you turn it on, for all DAB digital radio stations and their FM counterparts. There's an aerial for poor connection areas. And the rear presents a selection of connections, including an auxiliary input to plug in a MP3 player or such like, stereo output, headphone jack and a USB port to update the firmware whenever necessary.

There's also a power input to be matched to an included plug and cable, which is essential as the Evoke Mio doesn't come with a rechargeable battery as standard. One of these can be added at a later date as Pure sells its own proprietary ChargePAKs for around £35, and that'll add wire-free support with power lasting around 24 hours of constant play before a recharge is necessary.

We're particularly fond of the feel of the radio, with a leather-effect front and rear panel that's soft to the touch (and wipe clean if you plan to use it in the kitchen). And with 30 presets available, you may never have to touch the tune button again.

There's even a kitchen timer option with its own dedicated button, should you need it.

What's most impressive about the Pure Evoke Mio Union Jack lies in its audio performance. While not stereo, it is capable of sound that's beefier than an abattoir assistant's fingers. A full-range 3-inch driver lurks behind the speaker grille (with power output of 7W RMS) and that's more than enough for our radio needs, digital or otherwise.

Admittedly, the Union Jack decal won't suit every household's decor, but it's right up our Oasis, Blur and Pulp-loving alley.

The special edition Pure Evoke Mio Union Jack is available from "leading electrical retailers" now for £149.99. Five-hundred limited-edition versions, each featuring an individually numbered plaque, will be given to Pure's industry partners as part of the company's tenth anniversary celebrations.

What do you think of the new Pure Evoke Mio? Let us know in the comments below...