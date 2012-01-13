Pure Contour 200i Air pictures and hands-on

Pure's Contour range, in the past, combined iPhone and iPod docking with its speciality - DAB and internet radio - but with the latest model, the Pure Contour 200i Air, the company has ditched radio features altogether.

And that's because the idea is to use your iPhone or iPad to hit the radio or music action and beam it across using Apple AirPlay. Pure obviously recommends using its The Lounge app, but AirPlay is capable of picking up a ubiquitous array of audio options.

Pocket-lint took a peak at the docking system at Pure's stand over in Vegas at CES and, if you liked the look of the 100Di, you'll like the look of this. The clock is gone, replaced simply with a dock, and there are less buttons involved, but it's essentially the same curved design that you hopefully love.

The Pure Contour 200i Air connects to your home network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi and can beam out your musical action at 36W. The DSP corrected, high-efficiency audio amplifiers and custom designed 3.5-inch dual full-range speaker drive units also deliver decent clarity. We couldn't form a comprehensive opinion after listening to it within the booming sounds of CES, but it sounded clear enough despite the heavy competition.

The dock on board is unneeded, due to the AirPlay support, but will come in handy for a bit of iDevice charging.

We'll obviously take it for a more detailed spin once we're back in Blighty.

Priced at £199.99, the Pure Contour 200i Air will hit the shops soon.