Pure Evoke Mio by Orla Kiely hands-on

Following the success of DAB specialist Pure's first collaboration with renowned designer Orla Kiely, the maker has introduced a further update of the Evoke Mio radio featuring a new print, and we were invited along to the designer's flagship store in central London for a sneak preview.

The new radio will sit alongside the existing model and boasts the slate grey Abacus Flower print, along with a walnut-veneered cabinet, a mirror chromed handle and a cream-coloured plastic fascia. The radio includes both DAB and FM tuners, along with an 3.5mm input for iPods and other MP3 players. As well as a mains power supply, the radio can be used with Pure's optional ChargePAK so that it can be moved around without being tethered to a plug point. Along with an OLED panel with automatic brightness adjustment, the new Pure Evoke Mio includes an alarm, kitchen timer and 30 presets.

The fact that the pattern stretches round to the back of the chassis - which also reveals a mirrored chrome plate bearing the designer's name - means that the radio can be placed in the middle of a room without an unsightly back panel runing the fancy aesthetics.

Boasting not just style, but substance, too, the new model also packs some impressive green credentials as it's park of Pure's EcoPlus range and has already received a recommendation from the Energy Saving Trust.

Designer Orla Kiely commented: "Since my first collaboration with Pure has been so popular, it made perfect sense to add a second radio to the range. I chose the slate grey, abacus flower print for this radio as it contrasts well with the first radio and fits in with my passion for creating quality and functional down-to-earth designs that complement any home interior.”

The Pure Evoke Mio by Orla Kiely Abacus Flower Edition will be available exclusively from John Lewis and Orla Kiely stores from 10 August with a price tag of £149.99.