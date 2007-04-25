  Parrot Boombox Hi-Fi speaker system

With so many mobile phones now focusing on music playback having an speaker set that can only connect to your iPod isn't going to cut it. You want a wirefree option don't you? Parrot, it seems, hears you loud and clear.



Not content with settling for its Bluetooth speakers launched last year, Parrot has launched the Boombox Hi-Fi, a speaker unit that can connect to any A2DP Bluetooth-enabled device and stream music directly from it.



Looking rather similar to Apple's Boombox launched last year, Parrot has opted for an large (width: 430mm, height: 150mm, depth: 225mm, weight: 5.6kg) but ultra-minimalist design. The the thick wooden cabinet is black lacquered and polished to create a semi-matt finish and sports just three buttons and a single light (volume up and down, a connect button and a light to let you know if it's connected).



Turn the Boombox on via the switch hidden around the back, pair with your phone and seconds later your streaming the music for all to hear.



As for sound, be prepared to be blown away. Incorporated into the speakers are two wideband drivers and a subwoofer that combined produce 60W and a frequency range of 80Hz-20kHz.



Those not so fortunate enough to have a Bluetooth-enabled device can opt to use the RCA Aux-In line socket, again hidden around the back of the device, or for some devices get a Parrot Bluetooth USB dongle.

Verdict Where the Parrot Boombox succeeds is in its simplicity, its design and its performance.



If you're one of the many Walkman phone users out there and want to share your music on something more than your phone's included speakers or one of those miniature phone sets then this is the way to do it.



This will certainly put the boom back into your music.