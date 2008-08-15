Orbitsound T3 speaker

With the promise of creating a stereo sound on the move without headphones, the Orbitsound T3 could either the best product in the world or something that could be horrible.

The size of a mobile phone, albeit a large one (102 x 60 x 20mm) the Orbitsound T3 is a small black and silver glossy box with a built-in speaker on the front.

The sides sport a power switch and a button that has just three toggles - Off, N, and Max - all very cryptic, we know, and power is provided by the internal battery that you can recharge via a USB cable via your computer or a powerpack.

Connection to an MP3 player or other device is via a 3.5mm jack for which a cable is included in the box.

Those random Off, N, Max options stand for the Off, Normal and Max and this controls the level of airSOUND allowing you to adjust its performance.

airSOUND is the magic technology used to make you believe that the single speaker in the device is actually one of many, confusing your ears into believing you are hearing stereo, while at the same time engulfing you in sound.

Call it science or magic, in practice it is one of those crazy technologies that just works. I have no real idea how it does, it just does. Everyone we showed the Orbitsound T3 had a grin on their face like they'd just seen an exquisite magic trick.

Brilliant, "9 out of 10!" I hear you cry. But there is a catch: you've got to wear it round your neck.

Yep that's right. For this device to work effectively you've got to attach an included lanyard in the box, slip it over your neck and walk around looking like something out of a sci-fi movie forcing everyone around to listen to "Now 70", or what ever you happen to have on your iPod.

Ok, so the box says that the T3 will work on any flat surface, but we tried that and had little joy. The results are certainly not as good as wearing it and even if you do manage to think you're hearing a difference it then just starts to sound a bit naff compared to other desk offerings for half the price.