Orbitsound T12 soundbar speakers

If you don't like speakers cluttering up your room then a new UK company thinks it has the answer as it battles against Denon, Yamaha and others in the new soundbar category. So is it music to the ears? We get listening to find out.



According to the company the selling point here is that "...while other soundbars use digital tricks to mimic spatial stereo, the T12 produces natural spatial sound using airSOUND single point stereo reproduction".



What that means in reality is that the Orbitsound T12 promises to eradicate any sweet spots in the room normally created using a 5.1 system giving you the same sound wherever you are sitting.



So what do you get in the box? Well there are two parts, a rather small looking horizontal speaker and a rather large looking rectangular subwoofer that you hide behind the television out of the way.



Measuring 540 x 90 x 96mm the soundbar contains the analogue processors, amplifiers and eight loudspeakers. The subwoofer measures 225mm square, 460mm high.



The subwoofer has zero connectivity options and is powered by the main unit connected only by a standard speaker cable.



Connections on the soundbar include stereo RCA audio in, video (Composite) out, a 3.5mm stereo line-in, and the obligatory iPod dock on top so you can connect it to your hi-fi, TV, or MP3 player beyond the iPod.



Controls are virtually all by the included remote control however there are controls on the unit as well that are hidden out of the way. Around the back of the device you'll find a volume knob, power button and a three-way switch for the airSOUND technology that allows you to turn it off, have it set for normal or a wider setting.



So what does it sound like? In our tests the Orbitsound T12 works as it says producing a surprisingly loud, clear and well-balanced sound for the size of the unit, while working hard to remove those sweet spots so you get the same noise wherever you sit.



What's the catch? Well the system is incredibly basic, and while this will appeal to those looking for an easy set-up, expanding the system or allowing it to be the hub of your home cinema, isn't going to happen. There is no HDMI support or feedback to let you know that what you are doing is working. Pressing the volume button on the remote just makes the volume louder for example.

Verdict While the there are downfalls to a system like this, as we said this isn't going to be your home cinema hub and the remote is basic. But for those looking for a simple solution this should work nicely.



If you are looking for a compact speaker system because you don't want to fill your living room with boxes this is certainly worth checking out.