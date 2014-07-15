  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker reviews
    4. >
  4. Monster speaker reviews

Monster Superstar portable Bluetooth Speaker aims for Beats Pill fanciers

|
1/4 Pocket-lint
Best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives

Monster has been busy since its very public split from Beats, securing a future for its own-brand and licensed audio products. It has paired with other big names, such as Adidas with a new Originals range of headphones, but is equally happy, it seems, to stick its own name on a speaker and let it fly.

The Monster Superstar is essentially the brand's answer to the Beats Pill and a number of other smaller, but powerfully specified Bluetooth speakers on the market.

It's not cheap, at around £95, but promises to deliver a beefy sound for its diminutive footprint. We have to admit that, at the Currys and PC World Christmas in July event where we saw one for the first time, we didn't get long to test its audio abilities so will comment further when we've had one in for a real test, but we can safely way that it will suit a smaller room.

monster superstar portable bluetooth speaker aims for beats pill fanciers image 4

There are two full-range drivers and two bass units in the compact casing after all.

In build quality, it exhibits the same quality of production that is conventional with Monster. Indeed, with a myriad of colour options available on the market, we wouldn't have been suprised to have seen the Beats logo on the front. It's aimed at the same market, clearly, and that's no bad thing.

Monster claims that battery life will last up to 10 hours on one charge (depending on the volume listened at) so it would be a good portable option too.

There's also a microphone built in so it would be good for conference calls too.

The Monster Superstar is available now in Neon Blue, Neon Green/Black and Neon Grey/Black.

PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments