  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker reviews
    4. >
  4. Denon speaker reviews

Denon M35DAB micro system

|
1/3  
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £380

Quick verdict

The Denon mini system comes with the superior sound you would expect from Denon and from having a set of decent speakers, just make sure you’re bank balance can match its quality
Read full verdict

For
  • Superior sound
  • Built in CD player
  • Can build into larger system
Against
  • Price if you’re just after a radio

Denon famous for its hi-fi has ventured into the wonderful world of DAB digital radio, but has the company's audio experience transferred across harmoniously?

Denon DM-35 DAB digital micro system is finished in brushed aluminium, measures 95 x 210 x 330mm and each (two-way) speaker 215 x 155 x 250mm and comes with all the whistles and bells that you would expect.

40 station presets across DAB Band III, FM and MW; 40 Watts RMS of music power, while the built-in CD player features MP3 and WMA CD playback.

As you would expect, the Denon DM35 also has a remote control to control everything and because of this buttons on the front of the unit are kept to a minimum.

Features for the player include SDB (Super Dynamic Bass) that manages to give a nice rounded tone to the overall sound and a two line dot matrix display so you can see what is going on either with the radio or the CD player.

Those worried about connections needn't be. The DM-35's socket list is longer than most weekly shopping bills and includes 2x Analogue Outputs (Tape), 2x AC outlets (switched), 1x Subwoofer, Headphone Output, (3.5 mm sockets), as well as a DAB coxial connection.

In our tests the micro-system performed very well, especially playing CDs. The Coax aerial shipped in the box is dependent on you being able to receive a decent DAB signal, but the option to attach any aerial to the system will mean that this is easily rectified.

Verdict

With its sleek silver design and its fantastic sound this means a top end micro system with the benefits of digital radio.

The catch is that at £380 it's going to cost you slightly more than most other systems on the market.

If the digital radio is a must have then this is certainly a good way of getting it.

Denon M35DAB micro system deals

Denon M35DAB micro system
£380
£380
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments