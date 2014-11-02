  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker reviews
    4. >
  4. Cambridge Audio speaker reviews

Cambridge Audio Go v2 portable speaker review: Bluetooth on a budget

|
1/11 Pocket-lint
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £120

For
  • Decent audio for the price point
  • Bass radiator helps push the low-end
  • Long-lasting battery around-the-house use is great
Against
  • Can’t expect the hugest bass delivery in the world
  • Mid a little flat
  • Poor positioning limits high-frequency audio quality
  • Makes original Minx Go’s price point more appealing

The Cambridge Audio Go v2 portable Bluetooth speaker is, as its name suggests, the second version in the series, updating the Go Minx that we thought was a top-class offering when we reviewed it last year.

The "saucy" name has been dropped for round two, but the Go v2 still flirts with excellent audio given its price point. The addition of NFC (near field communication) and aptX Bluetooth does see a slight price bump to £120, so is this portable speaker as impressive this time around?

Straightforward design

The Cambridge Audio Go v2 isn't trying to reinvent the wheel. It's very similar to the first generation model by design, meaning a plastic frame - here shown in a fetching white finish - with a large mesh front. The plastic isn't such a fingerprint magnet like the first model, though, which is a positive.

cambridge audio go v2 portable speaker review image 11

The self-standing unit - which measures 237 x 123 x 60mm and weighs 1.1kgs - doesn't have a flip-out kick-stand like its predecessor either. You can plonk it down anywhere and the straightforward design blends in with its surroundings nicely.

Up top there are five buttons to handle, power, volume up/down, Bluetooth synching and switching to Aux. The later two are new additions, and while there's no visual aid to spell out the synching process it's really easy to get a connection, audible beeps help guide the way. We've been running tunes to the Go v2 via Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and MacBook Air with no issues, bar the occasional stutter from the laptop when under software load.

In the second-generation model there's the addition of NFC, meaning a compatible smartphone can be easily touched to the speaker to pair a connection. It's a nice-to-have feature, but we could live without it.

cambridge audio go v2 portable speaker review image 3

On the back is the power input, a 3.5mm jack for direct line auxiliary input, and a USB port. Key to the product is an on-board battery so the direct current input can be used to charge and then you're free to cart the Go v2 around anywhere - we've been listening to tunes in the living room, kitchen and bedroom.

Ample audio

But the sound quality is where the Go v2, like the original, delivers plenty for its price point. Although for the extra cash - at £120 that's a 20 per cent hike on the £100 original (which can now be bought for £80) - there's not a great deal new on offer.

The aptX codec means CD-quality audio can be achieved via Bluetooth, but without the dynamic complexity or fuller frequency response of a pair of headphones, for example, the difference between first- and second-generation Go models isn't exactly discernible. Which means the original, for its price point, is the more sensible purchase.

cambridge audio go v2 portable speaker review image 5

The key to getting the best audio from the Go v2 is all about positioning. As the tweeters aren't angled upwards, placing the speaker in a low-lying position doesn't see the high-end frequencies projected to the ears as well as possible. Place the unit on a higher shelf and the results are much more admirable.

We found the mid-range lacked some pop which gives a flatter listen compared to our go-to headphones. In isolation, though, that's not a huge bother - we still found vocals sat well within the mix, even if snare drums lacked a bit of snap.

Unlike some pricier Bluetooth speakers one thing Cambridge Audio has given plenty of attention to is the bass. To complement the dual 50mm drivers and 19mm tweeters to the front is a bass radiator to the back. You can watch it vibrating like crazy as it thumps out those cutting kick drums. Don't expect the lowest of the low frequencies to bounce along, but at this scale and price point bass performance is well handled.

cambridge audio go v2 portable speaker review image 10

There's plenty of volume and the up/down volume controls on top of the unit work independently from the synched device - so if that YouTube stream, Spotify track or iTunes tune is a little too quiet you may need to intervene. No remote control tends to not be an issue as you can make adjustments from the paired device, so long as the Go v2's level is set right.

The battery life has lived up to expectation too, delivering on its purported 18-hours of life. We've been using the device all week in the office and haven't had to plug it back in for four days, so it's kept us happy.

Verdict

The Cambridge Audio Go v2 takes the already solid foundations of its predecessor, but is the better device by virtue of NFC one-touch connectivity and aptX Bluetooth.

But it's a more expensive device, and one that almost helps to make the original and cheaper Minx Go model that much more appealing. We'd also like more snap to the mid-range for a listen with a bit more pop.

Affordable Bluetooth speaker systems needn't sound poor nor quiet, as proven once again by Cambridge Audio. If you want a slice of the best of British, albeit on a budget, then the Go v2 portable Bluetooth speaker is well worth a look.

Cambridge Audio Go v2 portable speaker deals

Cambridge Audio Go v2 portable speaker review: Bluetooth on a budget
£120
£120
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments