(Pocket-lint) - When Bang & Olufsen unveils a new product it doesn't do things by half.

On the face of it, the Beosound Theatre is a soundbar. It is designed to accompany a TV and provide a multi-channel ystem from the one unit.

However, it is also so much more besides. We got to demo one on the eve of the IFA consumer trade show in Berlin and found out why.

Our quick take Bang & Olufsen has a fine heritage in audio and the Beosound Theatre looks set to continue its run. The 12 speaker drivers provide as wide a soundstage as you are likely to get from a single unit system, while bass is good enough that you won't miss a dedicated subwoofer. Of course, we'd need a proper listen for a longer period, but everything we've heard so far is highly impressive. The modular nature of the bar is well thought out and implemented too - especially the way it can accomodate different sizes of TV in tabletop or floor stading modes. It'll all come down to price at the end of the day - how much you're willing to pay for premium performance - but the product certainly has the potential to meet expectations.

For Great bass levels from internal woofers

Room-filling sound

Very wide soundstage

Beautiful design Against Price is going to be a defining factor for many

Bang & Olufsen has created something different with the Beosound Theatre. It contains 12 speaker drivers, with a mighty central unit, two woofers, and others firing in different directions - including upwards for Dolby Atmos purposes.

However, the first thing you notice is the design. You can opt for a fabric covered version that looks more conventional, but where's the fun in that?

The wooden slats on that option give the bar a distinctly 70s feel - and we heartily approve. It is retro in look, yet modern in implementation.

There are three different mounting modes - wall, table and dedicated stand - with each able to be matched with just about any TV, not just those made by B&O. Indeed, you can even swap certain design elements to match the width of a 55-, 65- or 70-inch set, to make sure it is even more suited.

The customisation doesn't stop there neither, as Bang & Olufsen told us that the Theatre has been built to be modular and upgradeable throughout. If new connections come around in the next few years, say, that part of the rear can be swapped with an updated unit. It's clever and, when you make such an investment, good to hear.

Also good to hear is the overall performance. The Beosound Theatre is an excellent piece of kit.

We only got a brief audio demo, with some music and a couple of movie sequences to give us impressions of its prowess in different circumstances.

Bass levels were particularly good - with a room filling sound from just the one system. And, the centre channel ensures that voice is clear and precise no matter the grunt coming from other directions.

We really need more time with the speaker to give a more rounded verdict, but signs are great so far.

We'll bring you more when we can.

To recap In all, Bang & Olufsen has created a desirable product - a space saver that also provides room filling sound with little effort. It also looks great, of course.

Writing by Rik Henderson.