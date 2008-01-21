Logic3 JiveBox iPod speaker

Logic3, famous for its award winning iStation Traveller iPod speakers has upped the ante with its latest offering; the Logic3 JiveBox. But can these speakers deliver what they promise? We get listening to find out.

The JiveBox is as the name suggests a single box that guarantees to get you "jiving". To do this its core element is a series of large speakers, an even larger subwoofer and the option of a blue, green or red glowing light to get you into the mood.

Simple in its design the cube speaker promises a ClassHD amplifier that provides an output of 90 watts RMS, a 5.25 inch (135mm) Hi-X subwoofer, and 2 x 3 inch (75mm) midrange drivers and 2 x 1 inch (25 mm) tweeters, all of which are slightly more than your average iPod speaker.

Everything is managed by a Digital Signal Processor (DSP).

While the single box design means you don't have a barrage of speakers and the accompanying wires, the only catch we found is that to get the most out of it, it must be on a worktop or table. We found squeezing it on a shelf affected the sound as the speakers aren't just forward facing.

Away from the speakers and the JiveBox offers the customary iPod charging, 3.5mm line-in for connecting other devices and a remote control so you can be lazy.

The remote control is the only way to control or change the speaker and also gives you control over a iPod that is plugged in.

Those looking to match their décor (if its blue, green or red) can change the highlighting light, and all-in-all it looks surprisingly smart considering it's from a company that doesn't normally spring to the front of the mind when talking about design.

If you don't like the light you can switch it off altogether or merely dim it.

When it comes to performance we were very impressed with the tunes that we played through the speaker, including our bass test tracks designed to specifically push the subwoofer to its limits.

The sound is for the price well rounded, well balanced and offers plenty of scope for bass or treble lovers accordingly.