  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker reviews

Acoustic Energy Aego M-System PC speakers

|
  Acoustic Energy Aego M-System PC speakers
Best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended

Price when reviewed: £90

Quick verdict

This Hi-Fi manufacturer has set a new benchmark for mid-priced PC speakers, as the sound is simple stunning
Read full verdict

For
  • Amazing sound quality
  • Classic design
Against
  • Expensive

Acoustic Energy is a British company better known for its Hi-Fi speakers than its PC peripherals, so you won't find the standard array of connections. For instance, there are three sets of spring clips for left, centre and right outputs, although it only ships with two satellite terminals.

The subwoofer is the centre of the setup with an integrated mains power cable and a series of connection points across the back there are plenty of connection options. You'll also find three RCA inputs on the back and a flick switch for bass control, which can be set to low, medium or high. An illuminated on/off switch on the front sits in a recess and adds to the sleek design.

The design of the subwoofer is attractive but Acoustic Energy has saved the real style for the satellites, which are small but deliver on quality. With a great sound quality these put average speakers to shame. Even at serious high volume we didn't find any distortion.

You can see the Hi-Fi heritage in the company with the five metres of cable for each satellite pod, so you can position them anywhere around the room and not just either side of your monitor.

Verdict

If you're looking to add new speakers to your PC but don't want to settle for the average, these certainly have a lot to recommend.

They aren't the cheapest option but in terms of sound quality we certainly found them more than impressive.

Acoustic Energy Aego M-System PC speakers deals

Acoustic Energy Aego M-System PC speakers
£90
£90
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments