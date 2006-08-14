With so many choices for iPod speaker systems, manufacturers have to come up with something different to stand out from the crowd.

It's something that seems to come naturally to Intempo and its Intempo

IDS-02 iPod Docking 2.1 Sound System is no exception.

Rather than a slimline flat speaker system, or something that even remotely resembles a speaker, intempo digital has opted for a ball design that to anyone under the age of 20 will be more tempting to kick rather than listen to.

According to the blurb, "The compact iDS-02 surround-sound system packs in the latest technology to deliver great volume, plenty of detail and excellent bass response". And that it does.

Available in black or white, the iPod fits snugly into the docking station at the top of the unit (there are multiple trays for all the different iPods expect the company's iPod Shuffle) and it's simply a case of pressing play to hear the music.

The Intempo's performance is very good offering a good range of bass and treble in every track we tested it with. Sound is automatically controlled via the speaker unit and you can adjust the settings via the included remote control.

That sound comes from two 7.5 watt speakers and a 15 watt subwoofer also crammed in the unit. Unfortunately the speakers are only forward facing rather wrapping around the ball design and this does mean that it will take up a lot of space on your sideboard or desk.

Just like other speaker docking systems a quick connection to a Mac or PC via the included USB or FireWire cable means you can transfer songs to and from your iPod and whilst your iPod is in the dock it also gets charged.

Music fans who like the speaker but don't want or have an iPod can connect any device to it via a 3.5mm line-in socket.