TDK Boombox, Sound Cube and Weatherproof speakers pictures and hands-on

TDK has announced four new speakers designed to be used with your mobile phone, be it the latest Android offering or the iPhone, at IFA in Berlin, and we were on hand to check them out.

The models - the Wireless Weatherproof Speaker, Wireless Boombox, Wireless Sound Cube and Wireless Charging Speaker - all come with Bluetooth A2DP connectivity and are designed to fit into some part of your life, whoever you are.

The TDK Life on Record Wireless Boombox has a built-in rechargeable battery and a 2.1 stereo configuration. FM radio, remote control, 3.5mm stereo auxiliary input and an integrated carrying handle complete the package, which costs £279.99.

The TDK Life of Record Sound Cube

The TDK Life on Record Wireless Sound Cube meanwhile is designed more for the home. It costs £229.99 and, as the name suggests, sports more of a cubed design.

The TDK Life on Record Wireless Weatherproof Speaker

For those who like to go outside, there is the TDK Life on Record Wireless Weatherproof Speaker. It costs £199.99 while the TDK Life on Record Wireless Charging Cube provides cable-free charging for the home or office.

"Simply place your Qi-compatible mobile device on top of the cube and it charges your device while playing your music," says the company. To you and me, that means there is an induction charging pad built into the top surface of the 2.1 speaker.

Pictures by Hunter Skipworth