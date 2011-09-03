Loewe Sounds out three new speaker options - we go hands-on

Loewe was over in IFA in full force, with a booth that resembled the Korova Milk Bar form A Clockwork Orange. Understated, it was not - but what else would you expect, from a company that specialises in cool, at an expo in its home town?

Hidden amongst the plethora of TVs that bridge the gap between style and substance, and the white fluffy seating options, were three new speaker options that the company has just announced - the Soundbox, the Air Speaker and the SoundVision.

Kicking off with the Soundbox and this is Loewe's latest iPhone docking station. As well as the iPhone and iPod compatibility it also boasts a CD player and RDS stereo radio as well.

It packs two 4-inch stereo speakers, and two digital amps, promising "astonishing surround sound". There's also a nice display on the front that will give you track info and there's USB, aux-in and a headphone connection around the back.

Loewe being Loewe though, it's not all about functionality. The two models on show were a silver and a red/black option, both with a industrial looking top panel which we were told is changeable.

Next is the Air Play speaker - which looks minimal but packs plenty of tech. As you probably guessed from the name, it has Apple AirPlay on board and it should boom out your iTunes with aplomb thanks to the double sub-woofer, double tweeter and double mid-range speaker set up with an 80W output.

Finally, there's the Loewe SoundVision which doesn't need your iThing docked on top - it's got a colour 7.5-inch touchscreen display of its own, complete with widgets such as internet radio.

Compatibility is via UpNp, Ethernet, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and it will, of course, play nicely with your iDevices - there's a dock behind the screen, as well as a hidden-away CD option too.

Price wise, you're looking at £449 for the Soundbox which should hit shops sooner rather than later; £699 for the Air Speaker, which should follow next month; and £1,199 for the SoundVision which will be out in time for Christmas.

Loewe it?