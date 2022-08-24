Yamaha SR-C30A is a compact soundbar designed for TV or gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Yamaha has announced a compact soundbar and subwoofer combo that can improve TV or gaming audio without taking up much room.

The Yamaha SR-C30A combines a stereo centre speaker unit with a 50W separate wireless sub for extra oomph.

-

At only 60cm wide, the bar can easily fit on a table or desktop. It can also be wall-mounted.

It contains two 1.8-inch cone drivers with 20W of power output per unit. The woofer is 5.1-inches, with the sub being just 16cm wide, so also easy to tuck away.

The system supports Yamaha's Adaptive Low Volume and Clear Voice technologies, which ensure vocals and speech remain clear even when listening at lower volumes. There are also four customised sound presets to choose from - standard, stereo, game, and 3D movie.

The bar can be smartphone controlled through a dedicated iOS or Android app, while buttons on the speaker itself also give you access to volume, sound modes and input selection.

There are two optical audio inputs on the rear, plus a stereo mini-jack input and Bluetooth for wireless connection. An ARC-enabled HDMI port is also available.

Dolby Digital is supported, with virtual surround capabilities too.

The Yamaha SR-C30A will be available in the UK from October, priced at £299.

Writing by Rik Henderson.