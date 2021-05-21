(Pocket-lint) - Yamaha is one of the trio of brands who added HDMI 2.1 to their AV receivers, only to find they didn't fully support a 4K 120Hz output from Xbox Series X.

Along with Denon and Marantz, it is currently in the process of offering its customers an external fix.

However, that won't be necessary on its next range of AVRs. It has announced three receivers that will come with full support for Xbox Series X and 4K 120Hz. They will even support 8K from the console as and when that finally happens.

The Yamaha Aventage RX-A8A, RX-A6A and RX-A4A each come with HDMI 2.1 inputs and outputs. They will be fully compatible with 4K at 120Hz and 8K at 60Hz "via a future update", which means they will be able to provide pictures at those resolutions/frame rates without loss of sound or other caveats.

Also a marked improvement on existing "4K 120Hz" AV receivers is that each of the models will come with seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three outputs. Most current receivers only have the one or two in total.

They also each support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for height channels, HDCP 2.3 and eARC. Voice assistant support includes Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant.

The main difference between them is number of channels on offer and power output.

The RX-A8A comes with 11.2 channels and 150W of overall power. The RX-A6A is also a 150W receiver, but with 9.2 channels. Whereas the RX-A4A will offer 110W of power and 7.2 channels.

Prices start at $1,300 in the US, with availability quoted as summer 2021.

Writing by Rik Henderson.